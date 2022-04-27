ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Buying LED Bulbs? Good. But Here Are 5 Things to Consider First

By Ry Crist, Sharon Profis
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStill use incandescent bulbs? You need to flip the switch to another option. Not only are incandescent bulbs high-energy and costly to your monthly energy bills, but they're actually being phased out. President Joe Biden's Department of Energy finalized a new efficiency rule that states lightbulbs must emit a minimum of...

zamdar#6
2d ago

Manufacturers should be fined for making false claims about how long they last. The only way they will last as long as they say is if you don’t turn them on. They don’t last any longer than regular bulbs.

C. Vanessa
1d ago

I wish I knew where I could buy and stockpile the incandescent lightbulbs! Watch, in 20 years from now, they will say the LED ones are harmful to people and the environment!

D. A.
1d ago

I bought a lot of incandescent daylight bulbs. Much better light than leds. Why are they worried about wasting electricity? Turn off lights in cities at night, lower streetlights, get rid of electric cars, etc. Leave light bulbs alone.

ZDNet

Best cheap smart home gadgets in 2022: Upgrade your home office with these affordable smart devices

With more of us are working from home than ever before, it is very possible that your workplace will offer you options for choosing your location during your working week. And you may have already made some changes to your work setup -- maybe a new chair, or a second monitor -- but have you thought about adopting some smart devices to improve your productivity?
ELECTRONICS
CNET

There's Actually a Better Place to Mount Your TV

If you just bought a new TV, you're likely excited to get it mounted and set up. Before you rush to put it on the wall, beware your TV's performance can be significantly reduced by mounting it in the wrong place. You don't want to put it too high, and you definitely don't want to put it above a fireplace (or in the bathroom). A slight seating shuffle, or adjusting your preferred pedestal placements, could yield better picture quality or allow for a larger TV.
ELECTRONICS
#Light Bulbs#Incandescent Light Bulb#Department Of Energy#The Energy Department
ZDNet

If you want to make your Hue lights come alive, use OnSwitch

Many households use Philips Hue automated light bulbs and fixtures to create stunning color scenes depending on the desired mood. But Hue's app only sets color palettes. It doesn't "animate" the lights per se, it has only recently implemented dynamic lighting, and its ability to dynamically change colors is subtle rather than obvious.
MUSIC
The Kitchn

6 Things You Should Get Rid of Right Now (Because They’re Just Taking Up Space)

In the past year, I’ve re-evaluated my previous goals to get rid of as much as I possibly can any time I can. Specifically, I’ve decided that I will think long and hard before getting rid of baskets or other storage containers that can come in and out of rotation as my home life evolves. (Turns out I really needed some baskets when I was doubling my groceries to minimize early-pandemic trips to the store but couldn’t double the size of my pantry.)
HOME & GARDEN
Technology
Electronics
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
99.9 KTDY

Houseplants Dying? Add This From Your Toolbox to Revive Them

It's not very often that the worlds of hardware and houseplants collide in a good way. Usually, we are purchasing items from the hardware store to remove plants from our landscape. Or such is the case this time of year, we are heading to the hardware store for tools to plant new plants in our springtime gardens.
GARDENING
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
RETAIL
Interesting Engineering

A new tidal turbine generates as much power as 12 solar panels

A Canadian renewable energies company dubbed Idenergie has unveiled a new hydrokinetic design turbine that harnesses power from flowing water and converts it to electricity. With countries looking to switch away from fossil fuels, there is a need to develop means to tap into renewable energy sources. While solar panels and wind turbines have been put to the task in most use cases, both systems have limitations when it comes to power generation. While power output from wind turbines is highly dependent on wind speeds, solar panels are effectively non-generative for almost half a day. A turbine placed in water flow can generate power continuously, whether day or night.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

