Darlington County, SC

Darlington County woman charged after drug bust, deputies say

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing multiple charges after a drug bust, according to authorities. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 5

95 south Republican
3d ago

this is why no drugs should be legal in the state of South Carolina that includes marijuana drug dealers throughout the United States need to know if they come to the state of South Carolina they will get locked up and go to jail for a very long time

Reply(2)
2
Related
WBTW News13

3 Robeson County detention officers charged after suspect booked, released from jail under false name, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three Robeson County detention officers were arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding in an identity theft crime, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont, Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton, and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke, were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies: 2 arrested after finding drugs during house search

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday following a house search. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, a lengthy investigation of Brian Michael Whitener for selling and distributing drugs led to a search warrant at a home on Gun Club Road in Bostic. Deputies said the Unified Narcotics […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
County
Darlington County, SC
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Deputies: Man shot 11-year old in Florence County in fight with neighbor

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges after an 11-year-old was killed Saturday during an argument between neighbors in Scranton, authorities said. Crandell Corodell Burgess, 27, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, while Montarrio Leverne Graham, 35, has been charged with stalking, trepassing/entering […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Drug Distribution#Heroin#Wmbf News
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOX Carolina

Couple charged with murder after body found

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A man is accused of killing his mother in Spartanburg County. The bond was denied for the third mall shooting suspect in Columbia. Tri-County automotive lab expanding. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tri-County automotive lab expanding.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX8 News

NC woman charged with murder after fatal hit-and-run, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An NC woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly running over and killing a man with her car, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police say that on April 24., Khaleeta George Gethers, 28, “deliberately” struck Jarod Perry, 20, with her car on the 3500-block of Boone Trail. Police say […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

1 arrested after Thursday shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have arrested a man after they say he was involved in a shooting in Florence on Thursday. Around 10 a.m., officers were sent to the Colonial Inn at 415 South Irby Street for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot and […]
FLORENCE, SC
SCDNReports

Good Friday: Raid Nets Drugs, Guns, and Cash

Good Friday: Raid Nets Drugs, Guns, and CashKentucky Sheriff. A Friday night raid in the Melvin community turns up nearly a pound of crystal meth, prescription pills, digital scales, thousands in cash, and numerous guns. Deputies also seized tools and items matching the description of what had been reported stolen in the area.
PUBLIC SAFETY

