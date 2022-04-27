Darlington County woman charged after drug bust, deputies say
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing multiple charges after a drug bust, according to authorities. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office...www.wmbfnews.com
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman is facing multiple charges after a drug bust, according to authorities. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office...www.wmbfnews.com
this is why no drugs should be legal in the state of South Carolina that includes marijuana drug dealers throughout the United States need to know if they come to the state of South Carolina they will get locked up and go to jail for a very long time
Comments / 5