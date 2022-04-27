ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

FIRST ON amNY: Homeless men left stranded in the Bronx after being turned away at Safe Haven

By Dean Moses
politicsny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo homeless individuals from the East Village say they were left stranded in the Bronx after accepting services from outreach teams, including a “Safe...

politicsny.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS New York

New Yorkers say ATV, dirt bike crackdown didn't stop problem

NEW YORK -- Last year, New York City imposed tougher fines and penalties for people who illegally ride ATVs and dirt bikes on the street, but CBS2's Cory James spoke with residents who believe that has done little to stop the dangerous activity.Some Upper East Side neighbors say it's happening at all hours of the day, multiple times a week."It's literally hundreds coming down the block," Len Genovese said. "It's a real problem."Genovese lives near 74th Street and First Avenue. He recorded video of the ongoing activity that he says is jeopardizing public safety."I've had some close calls. You can't...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Community baby shower in the Bronx helps moms-to-be

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD hosted a community baby shower for expecting Bronx mothers on Thursday after two months of planning. Through the power of social media and help from local hospitals, the word got out to residents across the borough. Over 130 families pre-registered, but so many more showed up. No one was […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 12

NYPD: Man stabs employee, customer at 24-hour Bronx laundromat

Police are looking for a man who stabbed two people inside a neighborhood laundromat in Allerton. The brutal attack happened last Friday, and part of it was caught on video. A female employee and a male customer were stabbed inside a 24-hour laundromat during a robbery attempt on Boston Road at 3 a.m.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Haven#The Bronx#East Village#Dss#Dhs
NBC New York

Mom Drops Baby From NYC Balcony, Then Wakes Up Dad to Tell Him: Cops

A 6-month-old boy was badly hurt but is expected to survive after his mother allegedly dropped him from a second-floor balcony in Brooklyn, then woke up the infant's father to tell him what she had done, authorities said Thursday. Police were called about the incident at a multi-family home on...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD: Group robs 6 women in one night in the Bronx

Police say a known group of suspects have resurfaced in new video showing a woman getting robbed in Pelham Bay. According to officers, the group of people attacked and robbed six different people in less than two hours. Video shows someone roll up on a moped. A few seconds later,...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 charged with murder in Bronx fatal stabbing: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX 11)— Two Bronx residents are accused of fatally stabbing a 23-year-old man in the Bronx last week, authorities said. Rayshawn M. Ireland, 24, and Veronica R. Poole, 21, were arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and manslaughter, police said. Ireland faces an additional charge of criminal possession of a weapon, police said. […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Homeless
Gothamist.com

Couple thought to be homeless killed on subway tracks: NYPD

A man and a woman, both believed to be homeless, were killed on the subway tracks Friday morning, officials said. The couple was found just before 11 a.m. near the 145th Street One-train subway stop in Hamilton Heights, NYPD officials said. The woman’s body was found inside the subway tunnel, while the man appeared to have been dragged by the train into the nearby stop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man dead after car crashes into water on Long Island

FREEPORT, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was killed when his car crashed into the water at a park in Nassau County on Long Island Tuesday. Two women were out jogging when they witnessed a car doing donuts in the grass at Cow Meadow Park, a waterfront park in Freeport, officials said. At one point, the […]
FREEPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy