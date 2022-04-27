4/27/22 - SkyWatch Seasonal Outlook Special Hour 1

Flash Flood Watch through this weekend with heavy rain likely through the weekend. We can expect 1-2" of rain across the area. Temps will remain below normal for the next 10 days. In fact, I wouldn't be shocked to see some snow mix in on Sunday morning in the Valley as the precip winds down. A severe weather outbreak will occur to our south with this storm. If you have any travel plans into the central plains, tornadoes and hail are expected from Nebraska into Iowa. Attached maps shows projected 10 day rainfall totals and areas of expected severe weather. As you can see a WET pattern over the next 10 days. However, according to the LRC we will see a slight pattern change around the 10th of May with more typical spring temps and slightly drier weather.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO