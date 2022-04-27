ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4/27/22 - SkyWatch Seasonal Outlook Special Hour 1

By Chris Larson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for the latest SkyWatch Seasonal Outlook Special, sponsored North Dakota Farmers...

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

More Afghan refugees coming to North Dakota; School district ends rapid Covid testing; Air ambulance strikes bird after takeoff in Fargo - The Nightly Review, 04/28/22

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines: More Afghans coming to North Dakota; West Fargo Public School ends rapid Covid testing & an Sanford Air ambulance strikes bird after takeoff in Fargo. Closer Look: North Dakota Senator John...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Patient, crew safe after AirMed ambulance collides with bird in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Officials say no one was injured when a Sanford AirMed ambulance collided with a bird in Fargo. The plane was deporting from Hector International Airport Wednesday morning when the collision happened. Sanford's AirMed Director says the pilot landed the plane safely. The plane sustained minor damage.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Schools ends onsite COVID rapid testing

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools is ending rapid testing for COVID-19. The school announced the move Wednesday because of "drastic and consistent decline" in those using the onsite testing opportunities. The last day that rapid testing will be offered is Friday, April 29th.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota and National gas price averages see slight increase

(WDAY) -- Gas prices across the United States are on the rise once again. The National average for a gallon of regular gas bumped up 4 cents compared to a week ago. North Dakota follows a similar trend, with average prices rising 3 cents in the same time period. AAA says the prices became more expensive due to a tighter gasoline supply and fluctuating crude oil price.
TRAFFIC
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Noem among several other executives requesting sale of E-15 gas year-round

(South Dakota) -- South Dakota Governor is joining seven other Midwest state executives requesting the sale of E-15 gas year-round. Governor Kristi Noem joined the other governors in a letter to President Biden, saying the sale of E-15 would improve air quality by reducing several emission types. Currently, the sale of E-15 is banned in multiple states over the summer because it is believed the gas can contribute to smog in warmer weather.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Valley City is preparing for flooding, asking for volunteers to patrol levees

(Valley City, ND) -- With two inches of rain expected to fall in Valley City, locals are preparing to protect their homes from potential flood waters. Valley City officials, along with The Army Corps of Engineers, are asking for volunteers to walks levees within the city. The volunteers will be trained at the Valley City Fire Hall until 6:00pm tonight.
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Flooding expected near Kindred, Harwood, and north of West Fargo

(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County Government is issuing a flood warning to at risk families and infrastructure near Harwood, Kindred and north of West Fargo. The Sheyenne River is expected to raise significantly sometime within the next 48 hours. The crest is expected to hit sometime on Monday. Cass County Government officials say areas they expect the most impacts include...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnetonka Power, Summit Carbon Solutions working together on CO2 storage in North Dakota

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A North Dakota-based power cooperative and an Iowa company are working together on carbon dioxide storage. Minnetonka Power Cooperative and Ames, Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions announced an agreement Thursday to co-develop carbon dioxide storage facilities. The co-op's Project Tundra aims to install carbon capture technologies at the Milton R. Young Station in Center.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

More rain but severe weather stays south

Flash Flood Watch through this weekend with heavy rain likely through the weekend. We can expect 1-2" of rain across the area. Temps will remain below normal for the next 10 days. In fact, I wouldn't be shocked to see some snow mix in on Sunday morning in the Valley as the precip winds down. A severe weather outbreak will occur to our south with this storm. If you have any travel plans into the central plains, tornadoes and hail are expected from Nebraska into Iowa. Attached maps shows projected 10 day rainfall totals and areas of expected severe weather. As you can see a WET pattern over the next 10 days. However, according to the LRC we will see a slight pattern change around the 10th of May with more typical spring temps and slightly drier weather.
NEBRASKA STATE

