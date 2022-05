The actor Olivia Wilde was discussing a forthcoming film on stage this week when she received a mysterious envelope, passed across the stage by someone in the front row. The contents, according to various reports, were custody papers from her ex-fiance, Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has two kids. Wilde reportedly didn’t bat an eye after opening the papers, marked “personal and confidential”, but the incident sparked questions. How did the person who served the papers get into the event at CinemaCon, a star-studded film industry gathering in Las Vegas? And why did the person choose such a public moment to hand the documents to Wilde?

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 MINUTES AGO