Houston, TX

Texans’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Houston Took Each Round

By Daniel Chavkin
 3 days ago

The Texans own two picks in the top 15 and will be picking on Thursday night for the first time in three years.

For the first time since 2019, the Texans will pick in the first round, owning pick No. 3 overall in the draft. Additionally, the Deshaun Watson trade netted Houston multiple first round picks, including pick No. 13 this year.

Last year, despite a limited number of premium draft picks, Houston made the most out of their picks, as all five of their picks played in at least nine games.

The Texans will enter 2022 with their third coach in three years, as Lovie Smith takes over after being the defensive coordinator last year.

Here is how the Texans draft looks so far (to be updated during the NFL draft):

  • Round 1, Pick 3:
  • Round 1, Pick 13:
  • Round 2, Pick 37:
  • Round 3, Pick 68:
  • Round 3, Pick 80:
  • Round 4, Pick 107:
  • Round 4, Pick 108:
  • Round 5, Pick 170:
  • Round 6, Pick 205:
  • Round 6, Pick 207:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

