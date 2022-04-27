ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Boxing Top 10 Pound-for-Pound Rankings

By Chris Mannix
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Who makes the cut ahead of Saturday’s historic bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden?

NEW YORK – “A moment in time” is what Eddie Hearn calls it. While Hearn, the promoter of record for Saturday’s lightweight showdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, is supposed to be hyperbolic about his fights, the statement rings true. Everything about Taylor-Serrano screams event , from appearances on the Today show to glossy magazine profiles ( read ours, by the way ) to the hundreds of credential requests to attend the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden. On Tuesday, Taylor and Serrano made the obligatory trip to the Empire State Building, which will light up with Irish and Puerto Rican colors on Saturday.

It’s an event but it’s also a fight . Taylor and Serrano represent the best of women’s boxing. “A 50-50 fight” is what Taylor called it, and she’s right. That’s often the case when two top pound-for-pound fighters get in the ring.

Speaking of: Before Taylor and Serrano step into the ring, here’s a look at April’s women’s boxing pound-for-pound rankings.

Courtesy of Matchroom

1 – Katie Taylor

Record: 20–0
Last fight: UD win Firuza Sharipova
Next fight: 4/30 vs. Amanda Serrano

Taylor, 35, once one of boxing’s most decorated amateurs, has enjoyed a meteoric rise since turning pro after the 2016 Olympics. She won a world title in her seventh fight, became a unified champion in her ninth and needed just 14 fights to become the undisputed champion at 135-pounds. Taylor, who picked up a title at 140-pounds in 2019, is a significant draw, both in the U.K. and stateside. Against Serrano, Taylor will attempt to pick up the biggest win of her career—and make her case to be known as the greatest women’s boxer of all time.

MANNIX: Katie Taylor’s Long, Strange Journey

2 – Claressa Shields

Record: 12–0
Last fight: UD win Marie Eve Dicaire
Next fight: Ema Kozin

How dominant has Shields been since turning pro in 2016? The two-time Olympic gold medalist has claimed undisputed status in two weight divisions (154- and 160-pounds) while collecting a pair of titles in a third (168). Six years after turning pro, Shields, 27, is barreling towards her biggest fight to date: A middleweight showdown against Savannah Marshall, the hard hitting 160-pounder—and the lone woman to ever beat Shields in a boxing ring.

CLARESSA SHIELDS: ‘I Am Not an Angry Black Woman’

3 – Amanda Serrano

Record: 42–1–1
Last fight: UD win Miriam Gutierrez
Next fight: 4/30 vs. Katie Taylor

Serrano’s resumé is impressive. She’s a seven-division world champion who effortlessly bounces between the 115 to 140-pound weight classes. Consider: In 2018, Serrano beat Yamila Esther Reynoso to win a vacant title at junior welterweight. Four months later Serrano dropped down to super flyweight to knockout Eva Voraberger and claim another belt. Saturday’s showdown with Katie Taylor will give, Serrano, 33, the opportunity to knock off the women’s No. 1—and elevating herself to the top spot in the process.

BISHOP: The Social Media Recluse and the YouTube Sensation

4 - Seniesa Estrada

Record: 22–0
Last fight: UD win Maria Micheo Santizo
Next fight: TBD

Estrada’s rise over the last three years has been remarkable. In 2019, Estrada defeated ex-U.S. Olympian—and arguably women’s boxing’s best 112-pounder—Marlen Esparza. Last March, Estrada dropped down to 105-pounds to defeat long-reigning titleholder Anabel Ortiz. In July, she moved up to 108-pounds to take a second title off Tsunami Tenkai. Finally, in December, Estrada completed a three-fight year by stopping Maria Micheo Santizo, successfully defending her 105-pound belt. Mixed in, Estrada recorded the fastest knockout in women’s boxing history, a seven-second obliteration of Miranda Adkins. Estrada has been locked in a contract dispute with Golden Boy but still hopes to fight three times in ’22—and will be a sought after free agent if they can’t come to an agreement.

5 – Jessica McCaskill

Record: 11–2
Last fight: TKO win Kandi Wyatt
Next fight: 6/25 vs. TBD

Entering 2020, McCaskill was a solid fighter known for a pair of wins over ex-titleholder Erica Farias and a competitive loss to Katie Taylor. A close win over longtime reigning welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus earned McCaskill four 147-pound belts and a lopsided win in the rematch stamped her as one of the best in women’s boxing. Big opportunities could be coming in ’22, with McCaskill, 37, lined up to face the winner of a planned fight between unified junior welterweight titleholders Chantelle Cameron and Kali Reiss, a showdown that would pit undisputed champions in two weight divisions against each other.

6 – Mikaela Mayer

Record: 17–0
Last fight: UD win Jennifer Han
Next fight: TBD

Mayer, a 2016 U.S. Olympian, continues to build momentum. She won a vacant 130-pound title in 2020 and picked up another last year, defeating Maiva Hamadouche in a fight that headlined an ESPN show. Last month, Mayer defended her titles in a wide decision win over Han. Mayer hopes to unify the division this year—Alycia Baumgardner, whom Mayer has sparred with on social media, and Hyun Mi Choi hold the other two belts—before moving up, perhaps to face the Taylor-Serrano winner.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

7 – Savannah Marshall

Record: 12–0
Last fight: TKO win Femke Hermans
Next fight: TBD

Marshall, 30, turned pro in 2017 with a significant name on her amateur resumé: Claressa Shields, whom Marshall outpointed in 2012 at the World Amateur Boxing Championships, the lone blemish on Shields’s boxing record. Marshall has showcased crushing power as a pro, stopping 10 of her first 12 opponents. She won a middleweight title in 2020, stopping Hannah Rankin, and defended it with a crushing third-round knockout of Hermans earlier this month. Marshall and Shields, who have become bitter rivals, are penciled in to square off this summer in the UK.

8 – Delfine Persoon

Record: 46–3
Last fight: RTD win Beatriz Aguilar
Next fight: TBD

Persoon’s gaudy record and five-year reign as a 135-pound titleholder are evidence of her world class status, but it was two of her losses that stand out. In 2019, Persoon waged war with Katie Taylor, throwing a whopping 586 punches in a narrow majority decision defeat. She lost a competitive rematch in 2020 but rebounded with back-to-back wins last year. At 130- or 135-pounds, Persoon, 37, remains one of the best.

9 – Alycia Baumgardner

Record: 11–1
Last fight: UD win Edith Soledad Matthysse
Next fight: TBD

Baumgardner burst onto the world scene last November with a one-punch knockout of Terri Harper that put Harper out on her feet—and put Baumgardner in the mix for knockout of the year. Armed with two belts at 130-pounds, Baumgardner, 27, who successfully defended her title earlier this month, is likely headed towards a fight with Matchroom stablemate Hyun Mi Choi. A win would set up a showdown with Mikaela Mayer for the undisputed super featherweight championship.

10 – Christina Hammer

Record: 27–1
Last fight: TKO win Daniele Bastieri
Next fight: TBD

Hammer’s run as unified middleweight champion ended in 2019, when she lost a decision to Claressa Shields. She has won three straight since, including a pair of knockouts at super middleweight. At 31, Hammer, who aligned with Wasserman Boxing, will reportedly attempt to make another run at a world title this year.

More Boxing Coverage:

MiddleEasy

Slap-Fighting Champ Vasily Kamotsky Shows Off Brutal Injuries After Bare Knuckle Boxing Fight

Face-slapping champion Vasily Kamotsky recently dabbled in a sport he’s not particularly known for. Kamotsky has been pushing the boundaries of entertainment. As a former Russian farmer turned slap fighting contestant, Kamotsky garnered a viral following on social media. He won a regional slap fighting competition in the country and became a YouTube superstar from his range of outrageous uploads.
MMAmania.com

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano staredown video

Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) and Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) will collide in what is widely-considered to be the biggest women’s boxing match in the history of the “sweet science,” since “The Bray Bomber” and “The Real Deal” hold just about every title you can win inside the squared circle.
Boxing Scene

Haney Says He Demanded 'Fair Judges' for Kambosos Fight During Talks: 'I Wanted Nothing Else'

Devin Haney is confident he won’t be the recipient of a crooked scorecard or two in his next fight. The Las Vegas-based WBC lightweight titleholder will hit the road this summer to challenge WBA, WBO, and IBF champion George Kambosos in Kambosos’ homeland of Australia on June 5. Their 12-round undisputed lightweight match will take place at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
BoxingNews24.com

Arum unsure if Terence Crawford mentally can handle Errol Spence

By Chris Williams: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says he questions where Terence Crawford is at mentally right now and he’s not sure whether he can defeat unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. The WBO 147-lb champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) wants to fight Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) next,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Colby Covington Claims Jorge Masvidal Gave Him A Brain Injury

Just last month, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal got into it outside of a restaurant in Miami. It was a pretty shocking story as Masvidal was clearly upset about his loss against Covington from a couple of weekends prior. In the end, it was Masvidal who started the whole thing and it was clear that Covington simply wanted zero parts of the altercation.
The Independent

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn make $1m bet on Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano result

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn have made a $1million bet on this weekend’s bout between their fighters Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor.YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is promoting Serrano, who has held titles in seven weight classes, while Matchroom boss Hearn is guiding Taylor, whose undisputed lightweight title is on the line at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.The women will be the first female fighters to main event at the iconic New York City venue, while their respective seven-figure purses are also historic in women’s boxing.READ MORE: Taylor and Serrano are perfect dance partners for historic brawlSerrano’s reported $1m purse could even be...
defpen

Showtime Sets Undercard For Gervonta Davis, Rolando Romero Bout

The undercard has been set for Showtime’s pay-per-view event featuring Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on May 28, 2022. Leading the way, seasoned veteran Erislandy Lara will share the ring with Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in 12-round middleweight bout. Lara is looking to continue his winning ways after knocking out Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna in 80 seconds last this year. His opponent, O’Sullivan, is also a seasoned veteran with fights against Jamie Mungia, Billy Joe Saunders and Chris Eubank Jr.
The Ringer

Taylor-Serrano Could Be the Perfect Storm for Women’s Boxing

In 1971, Muhammad Ali took on “Smokin’” Joe Frazier at Madison Square Garden in what was grandly dubbed the “Fight of the Century.” It was such a mind-blowing event that to this day MSG still exudes the aura of Ali and Frazier, and really of the fight game itself. Just about every match fought there over the past 50 years feels like it’s taken place on hallowed ground because of that one boxing match. Ali and Frazier, who squared off a second time at MSG in early 1974, get name-checked at that venue as much as Sickles and Pickett do at Gettysburg. Their names are baked into the famous concave ceiling tiles.
BoxingNews24.com

Video Preview: Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano 2

Coming up on May 14th, in a bout that will be broadcast on Showtime, the unified IBf/WBC/WBA junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo will square off in a rematch against WBO junior middleweight champion Brian Castano. Their first bout ended in a draw, so this will be the second time these two will have battled for the undisputed crown at 154. Who will win the rematch for undisputed supremacy in the 154 pound weight class?
bjpenndotcom

Joanna Jedrzejczyk re-signs with UFC ahead of Weili Zhang rematch: “I want to retire in the UFC”

Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will likely be spending the rest of her career in the UFC. The Polish fighter hasn’t competed since UFC 248 in March 2020. Her co-main event bout against Weili Zhang for the strawweight title went down as one of the greatest women’s fights ever. Jedrzejczyk wound up losing the bout via a close split decision.
CBS Sports

Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez prediction, odds, picks: Boxing expert reveals best bets for April 30 fight

Undefeated champions in their primes meet in the boxing ring Saturday when super featherweight titleholders Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez square off in a 12-round championship main event. The opening bell for the three-fight main card is set for 10 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) won the WBC title last year with a 10th-round knockout against Miguel Berchelt in a bout that received Fight of the Year consideration from some boxing outlets. Stevenson (17-0, nine KOs) won the WBO version of the belt with 10th-round stoppage of Jamel Herring in October. Stevenson and Valdez are both former featherweight title holders who have since moved up one weight class. The winner of Saturday's main event will walk away with both major titles.
Axios

Women's boxing takes center stage

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the two best pound-for-pound female boxers in the world, face off Saturday night at the Mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden. Why it matters: This is the first women's boxing match to headline MSG in its 140-year history, and both fighters are expected to take home record seven-figure paydays.
