Syracuse, N.Y. -- Onondaga County plans to pay out $961,935.97 in backpay to social workers who worked unpaid overtime during the pandemic. The settlement, which is scheduled to be voted on by the Onondaga County Legislature Tuesday, is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that began in June into pay for workers in the county Department of Children and Family Services.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO