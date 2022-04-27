ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rams’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Los Angeles Took Each Round

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1eMY_0fM8vFkt00

The team enters the 2022 draft with just eight picks after an offseason filled with signature trades, cuts and a hefty extension for Matthew Stafford.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Rams will seek to repeat as NFL champions in the 2022 season after Los Angeles defeated a Joe Burrow-led Bengals’ team in Super Bowl LVI in February inside its home venue, SoFi Stadium. However, since the confetti fell from the rafters and the endless champagne baths in the locker room and parade celebration, some familiar faces left the franchise.

Von Miller left the sunny skies of the West coast for cold winters of Buffalo to play with the Bills. Four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Andrew Whitworth retired , cornerback Darious Williams signed with Jaguars, tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day signed with the Chargers, guard Austin Corbett took his talents to Carolina, tight end Johnny Mundt signed with the Vikings and outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo signed with the Texans.

The Rams also traded wide receiver Robert Woods to the Titans and cut punter Johnny Hekker. The team did hold on to some veteran talent, restructuring outside linebacker Leonard Floyd’s contract. But more importantly, Los Angeles extended the contract of its franchise piece in quarterback Matthew Stafford, who signed a four-year, $160 million deal and signed former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner to a five-year deal .

The Rams could potentially add another tackle, wide receiver, running back, guard and edge rusher in this year’s draft. Los Angeles’s draft begins in the third round with the No. 104 overall pick. Here is how the Rams draft has turned out thus far (to be updated throughout NFL draft):

  • Round 3, Pick No. 104:
  • Round 4, Pick No. 142:
  • Round 5, Pick No. 175:
  • Round 6, Pick No. 211:
  • Round 6, Pick No. 212:
  • Round 6, Pick No. 218:
  • Round 7, Pick No. 238:
  • Round 7, Pick No. 253:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mel Kiper’s Reaction To Cowboys Pick Is Going Viral

The Dallas Cowboys picked Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall tonight, and let’s just say Mel Kiper Jr. was not a fan of the move. In his review of the selection, Kiper was less than complimentary. He questioned Smith’s technique and said he might not be ready to contribute right away.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sage Steele’s Comment On Colin Kaepernick Going Viral

On Wednesday, a report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for “breaching her contract and violating her free-speech rights.”. During an appearance on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast last year, Steele shared her negative thoughts on ESPN’s COVID-19 vaccine...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Steelers pick of QB Kenny Pickett

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers got their man. And they got him without having to make a trade. It felt like the Steelers were going to have Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett snatched away from them multiple times with trades in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft but when they went on the clock with the No. 20 overall pick, The former Pitt star was waiting on them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Ringer

Winners and Losers After Day 1 of the NFL Draft

Kevin, Nora, and Steven run through their winners and losers after the first round of the NFL draft. Hosts: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ray Lewis
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces The Plan For Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2022 NFL draft with a clear need at quarterback after the retirement of longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. When it came time to make a selection at No. 20, the Steelers had their pick of the litter. No quarterbacks were selected in the first 19 picks, somewhat of a surprise among NFL analysts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Traded During NFL Draft, Signs $100M Contract

A Pro Bowl wide receiver has found a new NFL team. During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and the No. 101 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for wide receiver A.J. Brown. And according to NFL Media, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension with $57 million guaranteed.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Titans#American Football#Bengals#Super Bowl Lvi#Bills#Jaguars#Chargers#Texans#Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

64K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy