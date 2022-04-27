ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Buffalo Took Each Round

By Dan Lyons
 3 days ago

One of the AFC’s best teams is set to pick eight times during the 2022 draft.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Bills enter the 2022 NFL draft with one of the most talented and consistent teams in the league over the last few years. After an up-and-down start to the 2021 season, Josh Allen and company locked in, winning the final four games of the regular season before blowing out the rival Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Bills ultimately fell short of the Lombardi Trophy, though, as they lost to the Chiefs in an overtime classic.

Now, the Bills look to stack more talent as they chase the first Super Bowl in franchise history. The team begins the week with the No. 25 pick in the first round on Thursday, its first of eight picks entering the 2022 draft.

Here is how the Bills draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL draft):

  • Round 1, Pick 25:
  • Round 2, Pick 57:
  • Round 3, Pick 89:
  • Round 4, Pick 130:
  • Round 5, Pick 168:
  • Round 6, Pick 185:
  • Round 6, Pick 203:
  • Round 7, Pick 231:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central .

