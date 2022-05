CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Carolina Panthers were still doing their due diligence on a possible Baker Mayfield trade on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, a league source told cleveland.com. The Panthers left the door open for a Mayfield trade when they passed on Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis in Friday’s first round and drafted offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu instead. As they head into Day 2, they don’t have a second- or third-round pick, and will have plenty of time to try to work a deal for Mayfield.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO