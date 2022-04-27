Coursera: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Coursera Inc (COUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38.3 million in its first quarter.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The online learning platform posted revenue of $120.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Coursera said it expects revenue in the range of $128 million to $132 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $538 million to $546 million.

