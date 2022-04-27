ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

I went to Coachella for the first time with a general-admission wristband and quickly realized I made a mistake by not splurging on VIP tickets

By Jensen Rubinstein
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LeOcE_0fM8uNvK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3qfK_0fM8uNvK00
The writer at Coachella.

Jensen Rubinstein

  • I attended Coachella for the first time this year.
  • It wasn't the easiest festival to get to, but guest appearances and production value were worth it.
  • I plan to go back but will splurge on VIP tickets next time to make the experience more enjoyable.
I went to Coachella for the first time this year. I thought the weekend was exhausting, but I would go again.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZQtH_0fM8uNvK00
The author in front of the Coachella Ferris wheel.

Jensen Rubinstein

I attended the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with a general-admission ticket. I wasn't sure what to expect from the three-day festival, apart from seeing lots of musicians who'd been on the top of my list. While it was an exhausting weekend spent standing in the sun for hours, I would go again. Here's what it was like.

I bought a travel package through Coachella, which included lodging and a shuttle to and from the venue.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMt18_0fM8uNvK00
Arriving at the shuttle drop-off at Coachella.

Jensen Rubinstein

My sister and I bought a hotel package through Coachella that included a shuttle to and from the venue. The included transportation was a huge motivation for going, as how to get to the festival grounds can be one of the biggest pain points of the event.

The hotel was in Palm Desert, about a 30-minute drive to Indio, California, where the festival took place. Taking an official shuttle also meant we were able to avoid additional car traffic by being dropped off in a shuttles-only parking lot.

Entering the festival grounds was quick and easy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoCLI_0fM8uNvK00
Crowds walking from the shuttle drop-off area to the venue entrance.

Jensen Rubinstein

Entering the festival after drop-off was surprisingly easy despite the crowds. We were quickly waved through metal detectors and scanned into the venue, without really having to stop and wait.

Each day, we entered the festival in the late afternoon, which probably helped us get in even easier. I found the crowds grew a lot toward the end of the day when more of the well-known musicians were about to perform.

Fences separated hotel shuttles in the drop-off area at Coachella, helping to organize the shuttle lines for pickup at the end of the night.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQGl3_0fM8uNvK00
Each shuttle line had its own holding area for drop-off and pickup.

Jensen Rubinstein

Though the shuttles weren't always perfect, they felt more dependable than the Uber line, whose wait could top 1 1/2 hours with surging prices.

The first night, I waited for the shuttle for about 20 minutes. The biggest problem I experienced with shuttles was at the end of the night. To be one of the first groups back to the hotels, I had to leave Billie Eilish's and The Weeknd's performances a few songs before they were over. While it wasn't ideal to miss a headliner's full set, it seemed necessary to ensure I could get back to the hotel by 2 a.m.

We went to Coachella each day on a full stomach because the food was expensive inside the venue.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ws8OF_0fM8uNvK00
The author and her sister on the shuttle to Coachella.

Jensen Rubinstein

Inside the venue, food like burgers, wraps, and rice bowls was available and cost upward of $16. Our hotel offered a complimentary breakfast, so we filled up on that in the mornings and snacked on Clif bars during the 40-minute shuttle ride.

Because the weather was so hot, we drank a lot of water throughout the day and were able to keep it to buying only one meal inside the venue.

The surprise guest appearances were my favorite part of the weekend.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whnIt_0fM8uNvK00
Shania Twain performed during Harry Styles' Friday-night set.

Jensen Rubinstein

The guest appearances were easily the best and most exciting part of the weekend. I never knew who would pop up at a performance, and a lot of times guests performed songs of their own.

When I saw Harry Styles on Friday night, Shania Twain took the stage and together with him performed "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "You're Still the One." The feeling of the crowd was electric in those first few beats because none of us knew whether Styles was playing a cover or whether Twain would actually appear.

Other surprises included Billie Eilish bringing out Damon Albarn from Gorillaz, and Khalid and Flume bringing out singers including Tove Lo, Beck, Kai, and Caroline Polachek.

Getting a good view was surprisingly easy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24QZkq_0fM8uNvK00
A view of Harry Styles' set.

Jensen Rubinstein

We arrived at the Coachella Stage for Harry Styles' Friday-night set about 30 minutes early. There was already a big crowd, but people weren't too packed in, and it was easy to maneuver and find a spot we liked.

I was surprised by the production's high quality.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44trjv_0fM8uNvK00
Maggie Rogers during her set on the Coachella Stage.

Jensen Rubinstein

Most of the performers used the stage's screens to show visuals of their performance. I thought this made it even less necessary to get to any show too early because, with the speakers and screens, I could still see what was going on.

It felt as if I were watching elaborate music videos, and everything looked top-quality: the stages, cameras, and effects.

We were in the fourth row for Karol G.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjKc7_0fM8uNvK00
Karol G on the Coachella Stage on Sunday afternoon.

Jensen Rubinstein

Many people would arrive hours early for sets scheduled later in the day. This resulted in people standing in the front of the crowd who were not necessarily there to see the artist who was currently performing.

I noticed people got to the barricades for Harry Styles first thing in the morning, and I also saw this during the Karol G performance as people tried to push forward for the next performance, Doja Cat.

Billie Eilish used a crane to travel deeper into the crowd for a few songs during her performance.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VmqA_0fM8uNvK00
Eilish performed on a raised crane during her Saturday-night set.

Jensen Rubinstein

While I thought it was possible to have a good view from almost anywhere in the crowd, Billie Eilish made it even easier for people to see her. She used a crane to come out into the middle of the crowd toward the end of her set.

Bands typically played simultaneously on all seven stages, so I missed some sets I was interested in seeing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjFSP_0fM8uNvK00
People walking around during a performance at Coachella.

Jensen Rubinstein

I was surprised by how much overlap there was between bands I wanted to see. It was disappointing to not be able to watch full sets scheduled at the same times, but, thankfully, the stages were located close together, so I never felt as if I was missing that much when walking from one to another.

The weather changes in Indio seemed extreme.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7EpW_0fM8uNvK00
People sat in the shade of a sign.

Jensen Rubinstein

The weather in Indio went from one extreme to the next. The temperature Sunday topped 92 degrees Fahrenheit during the day but then dropped to 70 F at night.

During the hottest part of the day, I saw people seeking shade anywhere possible, whether by one of the art exhibits or under the small cover of a sign.

Some stages were covered, offering much-needed shade.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WiZJN_0fM8uNvK00
Most of the stages had roofs over them.

Jensen Rubinstein

I was happy to find most of the stages actually did have coverings. The only two that were in direct light were the Coachella Stage and the Outdoor Stage, which were beside each other.

While I had a fun weekend, next time I'm getting VIP tickets for the added perks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vkeub_0fM8uNvK00
There are two VIP lounges at Coachella, with one overlooking the main Coachella Stage

Coachella

I bought general-admission tickets for the weekend because I assumed VIP wouldn't be worth the extra dollars, but in the future I would shell out for VIP tickets.

The main reason is that there's a VIP section overlooking the main Coachella Stage where the headliners perform. I was surprised by the toll the music festival took on my body. It was tiring to stand for hours on end in the crowds, and the VIP area included tables and chairs that weren't common elsewhere. This would've offered some much-needed rest.

Editor's note: I originally thought that the roped-off viewing area at the stages separated VIP and GA, but it's actually a barricade between people with artist's passes (some of the hardest-to-get passes, reserved for musicians and their friends) and the rest of the public.

At night, the temperatures dipped and it became gusty.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYQo3_0fM8uNvK00
I used bandanas when it got windy at night to protect my face.

Jensen Rubinstein

While the days were hot, the temperature dropped drastically at night and it got quite windy. Many people either carried jackets with them throughout the day or rented lockers to keep extra clothes.

I ended up buying a sweatshirt Saturday to use at night, and because it was so windy I wore a bandana and sunglasses to try to keep the dust out of my eyes.

The walk back to the shuttles at the end of the night was especially dusty, and I felt congested for days afterward.

Weighing the pros and cons, I would go back again.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnkYu_0fM8uNvK00
Me and Jaidan in front of the Coachella vista.

Jensen Rubinstein

As with any big event, there were a lot of moving parts to get to Coachella, especially since it takes place in a desert — not a populated city — but I would 100% go again.

Being able to see so many incredible shows in just one weekend, not to mention all the surprise performances, as well as an admission that included hotel and shuttle transportation, will keep me excited for future Coachella weekends — so long as I have a VIP seat.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
WWD

Coachella Returns: A Breakdown of the Fashion Parties

Click here to read the full article. Coachella is back. And so are the parties that surround the music festival, returning this weekend — April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24 — after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiGetting Ready for Hulaween With Kim Petras Some events require proof of vaccination; others, nothing at all. Coachella, produced by Goldenvoice, itself dropped all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival, announcing that there would be “no vaccination, testing or masking requirements,” in accordance with local...
COACHELLA, CA
NME

Watch Shania Twain join Harry Styles onstage at Coachella

Harry Styles headlined Coachella last night (April 15), and was joined on stage by Shania Twain – see footage, setlist and more below. Styles will release new album ‘Harry’s House’, which follows the star’s 2017 self-titled debut and 2019’s ‘Fine Line’, on May 20. This weekend, he’ll be joined by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia as Coachella headliners.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coachella, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Coachella, CA
City
Palm Desert, CA
City
Indio, CA
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Paul McCartney Break Out Beatles Live Rarities At Spokane Tour Opener

Paul McCartney is back in the US playing arenas and stadiums for the first time since 2019, and with his 80th birthday looming, you’d better go see him if you get the chance. The Beatles/Wings legend’s tour kicked off in Spokane last night at Spokane Arena. According to setlist.fm, his setlist was littered with classics as usual, including some he hasn’t performed live for many years: “Getting Better” for the first time since 2003, “You Never Give Me Your Money” for the first time since 2003, “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” for the first time since 2008. I would like to see McCartney perform these songs, preferably with my father.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tove Lo
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Damon Albarn
Person
Shania Twain
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Wristband#Music Festival#Vip#Coachella Ferris
ABC4

Live Nation offering $25 concert tickets for one week only

UTAH (ABC4) – Music lovers, mark your calendars because for one week only, Live Nation is offering a major discount on concerts for some of your favorite artists. Live Nation’s Annual Concert Week event allows fans the chance to score concert tickets for only $25. The all-in, flat-fee tickets are being offered for over 3,700 […]
UTAH STATE
musictimes.com

Stagecoach Festival 2022: Lineup, Tickets, New Rules, MORE!

Stagecoach Festival 2022 is around the corner, and here are some information that might come in handy to prepare for your next festival adventure. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stagecoach Festival 2022 is making a return to California on the same grounds as the recently concluded Coachella Festival.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber
loudersound.com

Gene Simmons still wants Ace Frehley to appear at Kiss farewell shows

Gene Simmons has once again invited former band guitarist Ace Frehley to join Kiss onstage during their current End Of The Road world tour. Simmons extended the offer to Frehley in a tweet making the guitarist's 71st birthday earlier this week, posting the message, "Happy Birthday Ace. And many more… The invitations still stand. Jump up on stage with us for encores. The fans would love it."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Gojira: "We grew up with Mike Oldfield's Crises..."

With Fortitude French quartet Gojira placed themselves firmly in the prog metal world. Here they discuss wide-ranging influences from Mike Oldfield to Eastern drumming rhythms. In 2021, Gojira find themselves with the world at their feet. Releasing their seventh album, Fortitude, on the back 2016’s Magma – their best-selling record to date – and the host of festival headline slots they earned as a result, they have become one of the biggest metal bands on the planet. Yet they haven’t found their success commercialising their metallic stomp. Instead, Gojira are still as weird, experimental and avant-garde as ever.
ROCK MUSIC
Insider

Insider

379K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy