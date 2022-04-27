ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh's Michael Chavis batting fifth on Wednesday

By Matthew Lo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is not starting in Wednesday's game against...

numberfire.com

Max Kepler sitting for Minnesota on Saturday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kepler will move to the bench on Saturday with Gilberto Celestino starting in right field. Celestino will bat ninth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. numberFire's models project Celestino for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

What Are the Colts Getting in Alec Pierce?

The Indianapolis Colts came into the draft with a need at receiver, and they took a swing at wideout Alec Pierce with the 53rd overall pick. Pierce -- who is 6-foot-3, 208 pounds -- was a key cog of a Cincinnati team that crashed the College Football Playoff last season. While he never had elite on-field production -- 52 catches, 884 yards and eight scores as a fourth-year senior -- Pierce tested extremely well at the combine. According to PlayerProfiler, he rates in at least the 90th percentile in 40-yard dash (4.41), speed score, burst score and catch radius.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Lions trade up, draft Jameson Williams twelfth overall

The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the twelfth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Williams is currently recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to miss at least the early part of the 2022 NFL season. When healthy, he will join a Lions' offense currently led by quarterback Jared Goff. He will slot in alongside sophomore standout Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark in Detroit's passing game.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Memphis' Steven Adams placed in health protocols on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams was placed in health protocols on Thursday. Adams is not expected to suit up on Friday night after the Grizzlies' center was ruled inactive for health protocol purposes. Expect Brandon Clarke to play a crucial role at the four and five against a Minnesota unit allowing 54.4 points in the paint this season.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Wednesday 4/27/22

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLB
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec named Boston's starting first baseman on Saturday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will man first base after Boston left Franchy Cordero on the bench against their division rivals. numberFire's models project Dalbec to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas (biceps) activated, at DH Thursday for Reds

The Cincinnati Reds activated third baseman Mike Moustakas (biceps) from the 10-day injured list on Thursday. Moustakas spent the minimum time required on the IL. He is starting at designated hitter and batting seventh in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres. Brandon Drury is shifting to second base in place of an idle Jonathan India and hitting sixth. The Reds placed Nick Lodolo (back) on the 10-day IL in a corresponding roster move.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez catching for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vazquez will man the catching position after Kevin Plawecki was left on the bench against righty Alex Manoah. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Twins' Miguel Sano batting eighth on Saturday

Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sano is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Sano will start at first base on Saturday and bat eighth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Luis Arraez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sano for 8.4 FanDuel points...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

James McCann catching for Mets on Friday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann will catch for right-hander Tylor Megill on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Tomas Nido returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCann for 7.5 FanDuel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jake Marinsick joining Pirates' bench Thursday afternoon

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jake Marisnick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. What It Means:. Marisnick is moving to the bench for an apparent breather. Ben Gamel is returning to the lineup to bat cleanup and replacing Marisnick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jeff McNeil batting eighth for Mets on Friday

New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McNeil will start at second base on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Luis Guillorme returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McNeil for 6.5 FanDuel points...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports
numberfire.com

Tyler Naquin hitting second for Reds Thursday afternoon

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres. Naquin was held out of the lineup on Wednesday, but he is returning on Thursday to bat second and replace Aristides Aquino in right field. Brandon Drury has dropped four spots to hit sixth.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Reds' Nick Senzel batting eighth on Friday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Senzel will start in center field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Jake Fraley returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Senzel for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Max Stassi catching for Angels on Friday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Stassi will catch for right-hander Jimmy Herget on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Lucas Giolito and the White Sox. Kurt Suzuki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Stassi for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 4/29/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
LOS ANGELES, CA

