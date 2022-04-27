ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome maintenance man accused of stealing from apartments

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — A newly hired maintenance worker at Griffiss Park Suites on Geiger Road is accused of stealing more than $5,000 in property from the apartment complex, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said David L. Spoon, 48, of Rome,...

Maria cobbs
3d ago

I think they need to do a better back ground check on people that r working in apartment building he looks like a criminal they ask for credit check before u move in apartments they should do the same thing on people that work in apartment handyman jobs any type of facilities always do a background check safety for everybody.

Rome man charged with felony assault

ROME — A 29-year-old man is accused of attacking his estranged wife's new partner with a hammer and a knife on West Thomas Street, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Anthony Aldi, of Rome, charged into his estranged wife's bedroom in the 300 block of W. Thomas St. at about 5 a.m. Dec. 28 while she was in there with her male companion. Police said Aldi hit the other man in the forehead with a hammer, leading to a fight.
Rome woman charged with drunk driving

A Rome woman was charged with drunken driving less than an hour into her 34th birthday on Sunday, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said April L. Perkins, of Rome, was pulled over for not having her vehicle headlights on at 12:51 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Erie Boulevard West. Police said Perkins was then found to be driving drunk.
Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
