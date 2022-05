Dr. James Born to face off with Jeff Helfrich, Britt Storkson in May 17 primary With Rep. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) resigning after the end of her term, multiple Republicans have decided to throw their hats in the ring and seek election as state representative for House District 52. Welches resident and psychologist Dr. James Born is among those competing in the May 17 primary election against former Rep. Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River) and Britt Storkson (R-The Dalles). Born filed to run on Feb. 25, saying his primary motivation is because "there's a mental health crisis in the...

