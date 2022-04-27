ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biscuitville planning to open two locations in Greenville

By Ken Watlington
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxJDA_0fM8qohf00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A breakfast food chain popular in central North Carolina is expected to smiles on the faces of people in Eastern North Carolina with two locations in Greenville next year.

A spokesperson for Greensboro-based Biscuitville told WNCT, “We do not have a lot of details to share, yet. But we can confirm that Biscuitville Fresh Southern is looking at opening in Greenville in 2023.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zeCRv_0fM8qohf00
(Biscuitville photo)

A search of Pitt County Tax Department property records shows the company purchased two parcels of land in March at 208 Greenville Blvd. SW and 1970 Greenville Blvd. SE.

The two locations would be the chain’s easternmost locations. Biscuitville opened its first location in Danville, Va., in 1975 and now operates nearly 70 locations in North Carolina and Virginia.

According to the company’s website , Biscuitville makes scratch-made biscuits fresh every 15 minutes and serves traditional Southern breakfasts made with ingredients sourced from local and family-owned partners.

