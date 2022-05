Hospitals' financial fortunes have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks, thanks to less-than-favorable Medicare policies and rising labor and supply costs. Why it matters: Hospitals are by far the largest driver of U.S. health care spending, and critics have argued for years that Washington is reluctant to take on the powerful industry. But the crunch that hospitals now face may have unintended effects on patient care, and will be hard for rural and safety net hospitals to weather.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO