ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Southbound I-25 reopens between Castle Rock and Larkspur after radioactive equipment falls off truck

By Matt Bloom
cpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe southbound lanes of Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Larkspur reopened early Wednesday afternoon after a closure caused delays for several hours. The Colorado State Patrol said the closure happened around noon after a radioactive piece...

www.cpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KKTV

Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tiny piece of radioactive equipment fell off a truck late Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the I-25 “Gap.”. The situation started just after 11:30 a.m. when a truck carrying a density gauge lost the equipment around Tomah Road (exit 174). Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News that because the gauge “does have a small amount of radioactivity,” a Hazmat team responded as a precaution.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] 'Radioactive' spill closes southbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Denver

A hazmat incident between Castle Rock and Larkspur shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 25 Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. Just before noon southbound lanes closed between the Plum Creek Parkway and Tomah Road exits after a piece of equipment broke off a truck onto the highway, releasing some "radioactive material," Colorado State Patrol said.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Larkspur, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Castle Rock, CO
Traffic
City
Denver, CO
City
Castle Rock, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
Larkspur, CO
Traffic
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
KXRM

Man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Saturday morning. According to Pueblo police, officers were sent to E 11th Street and N Reading Avenue, which is close to Baca Elementary School, around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after someone heard gunshots near an alley and saw cars leaving the […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Radioactive#Southbound#The Colorado State Patrol
KKTV

21-year-old man from Peyton dies following a crash on I-25 north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 21-year-old man passed away following a crash along I-25 north of Colorado Springs in the Monument area on April 20. The El Paso County coroner identified the suspected driver as Caden Kinney. The crash happened near Highway 105 on northbound I-25 at about 10:20 that night. Investigators with Colorado State Patrol believe Kinney lost control, went off the side of the road, then got back on and rolled the vehicle. Another person in the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman, was thrown from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Details on how severe the woman’s injuries are were not available. Kinney was identified as the suspected driver because investigators weren’t entirely sure who was driving last time 11 News received an update.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
KKTV

Woman reportedly shoots into door of a Colorado Springs Apartment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened on North Academy Boulevard and Parkmoor Village Drive around 2 a.m. Friday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment building in the area. The reporting party told officers on scene, a woman wearing a pink face mask and baggy clothes was banging on their apartment door using the grip of a pistol. As the suspect was banging on the door, a single round was reportedly discharged into the door. CSPD says the reporting party and her boyfriend looked outside their bedroom window in attempts to identify the suspect.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Bear battles wildlife proofed trash can in video

COLORADO SPRINGS– A bear struggling to open a trash can can be seen in a video recorded by a Manitou Springs resident. Katie Rhodes was relaxing inside her home when she heard loud clanging outside her window. When Rhodes went to investigate the sound, she found a massive dark form dragging and knocking around her […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Colorado Springs. At about 10 in the morning on Monday, officers were called to Murray Boulevard and Airport Road on the east side of the city. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot in the back seat of a car. Following life-saving efforts by first responders, the man was taken to a local hospital. The victim has not been publicly identified, and at last update from police, he was alive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

2 Cars Go Up In Flames At Denver County Vehicle Impound

(CBS4) — Denver Fire Department responded to vehicle fires at the Denver County Vehicle Impound Wednesday morning. (credit: CBS) According got DFD, firefighters responded to the impound lot off York Street, where two cars in the lot went up in flames after a report was received around 6. Crews were able to put our the fires at about 7 a.m. (credit: CBS) No one at the facility was hurt, and crews were also safe. The cause of the fires remain under investigation.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado ski resort to link slopes to downtown streets with 'master plan'

A popular resort in Colorado is about to start working on a gondola-based link-up between the ski slopes and downtown streets of the local mountain town. Alterra-owned Winter Park Resort has announced their 10 to 15 year master plan for the development of the area, which includes a three-gondola connection from downtown to the ski village. The plan also includes adding 358 acres of new terrain to the resort and improving the lift infrastructure to allow for 22,375 skiers daily, up from a current comfortable carrying capacity of about 15,000.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy