Economy

Leeds City Council: Error causes £3.75m in tax rebates

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn error caused Leeds City Council to pay 25,000 council tax rebate payments twice, totalling £3.75m. Households in council tax bands A to D are eligible for the government £150 payment, offered...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Eden Project North: Boris Johnson promises funding for project

Funding for the Eden Project North will be made available as long as a "proper business case" is submitted to the government, Boris Johnson has said. The prime minister said Whitehall is going to "go ahead and support" the £125m project in Morecambe, Lancashire. Bosses behind the eco-tourist attraction...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine refugees: Family's final visas for Wales processed

A Ukrainian family who could not travel to Wales due to Home Office delays have been told their visas have now been processed. Lilya Onopa and her six boys, aged between four and 14, are waiting to come to Chepstow, Monmouthshire. The Home Secretary Priti Patel was urged to intervene...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

UK and EU at Impasse Over Changes to N.Ireland Protocol

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain and the European Union are at an impasse over changes to parts of the Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland, Britain's Europe minister James Cleverly told a parliamentary committee on Thursday. The two sides have been trying for months to overcome a deadlock over the Northern...
POLITICS
Reuters

Closer U.S. ties would 'reboot' UK finance after Brexit, says report

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Britain should move further and faster in reforming its financial rules to ‘reboot’ after Brexit by aligning with key markets in the United States and elsewhere, a report from two think tanks said on Thursday. Britain has already launched over 30 public consultations,...
ECONOMY
BBC

Covid self-isolation guidance to end in Scotland

Self-isolation guidance is to end this weekend for people in Scotland who have Covid-19 or symptoms of the virus. From Sunday, public health advice will change to a "stay at home" message for people who feel unwell or have a fever. They will no longer be advised to take a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

SSE and Budget Energy increasing prices by about 30%

Two Northern Ireland power companies, SSE and Budget Energy, have said they are raising their electricity prices by about 30%. The increases will affect three in 10 households in Northern Ireland, or about 248,000 domestic customers. SSE tariffs will rise by 33% from 1 June while Budget prices will go...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

England Elections 2022: 'Everyone is talking about money on Merseyside'

Money. Everyone is talking about money. From the Merseyside council rapped on the knuckles for not making "tough choices" over its budgets, to the residents opening their council tax bill this month and seeing an above-inflation increase once again, these local elections are being fought amid a steep rise in the cost of living.
WORLD
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Council backs 'unprecedented' removal of Blackboy statue

Councillors in Gloucestershire have backed the "unprecedented" removal of a 248-year-old statue with links to the transatlantic slave trade. Stroud District Council voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to "pursue" taking down the Blackboy clock, that sits on a Grade II listed building. Under a law introduced last year, the communities secretary...
POLITICS

