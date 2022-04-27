15 things that are actually worth splurging on, from a top-of-the-line espresso maker to a fancy bidet

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Deciding whether a pricey luxury product is worth the splurge is often difficult.

From a spa robe to an electric bidet seat, these are the luxury products worth every penny.

The Insider Reviews team typically focuses on testing products that will add value to the lives of the average consumer. Occasionally, we come across luxury items that may be impractical for most people but are worth every penny.

Whether you have a sizable income or are just looking to splurge, we've compiled a list of luxury products we have tested that are deserving of their price tag. From a $2,000 do-everything espresso machine to $99 flights on a private jet, you're sure to enjoy these finer things in life.

A super-automatic espresso machine

Saeco Xelsis Super Automatic Espresso Machine, $1,723.97, available at Amazon

I've used this espresso maker four times a day for three years now, and I love it. It can make 15 different coffee drinks with the press of a button. Plus, you can customize the drinks to match your preferences for strength, foam quantity, milk quantity, and more. It also lets you create up to six user profiles for storing your go-to drinks. — James Brains, home & kitchen reporter



A classic Champagne

Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne, $77.99, available at Total Wine

I love this Champagne and drink it often for special occasions and dinner with friends. It's not super dry, but it's not sweet, either. Think of the most perfectly balanced glass of champagne ever, and this is it. — Sally Kaplan, executive editor, Insider Reviews



A leg-massaging system

Hyperice NormaTec Pulse 2.0 Recovery System, $899.99, available at Best Buy

This elite recovery system single-handedly saves me from lead legs after a heavy lifting day and reduces my soreness significantly to let me ski back-to-back on powder days during the winter. The advanced compression and patterns somehow reduce soreness better than any foam roller, massage gun, or yoga class I've ever tried. You can train or race seriously hard one day, sit in the NormaTec that night, and — rather than cringing every time you stand up or sit down — get back to it the next day. It's worth every penny for any serious athlete. — Rachael Schultz, former health, fitness, and outdoors updates editor



I'm training to run a 5K in under 20 minutes. This requires a lot of running, and the NormaTec Pulse Recovery System helps my legs recover faster so I can get back on the road. I use this every evening while watching TV. The strong compression works my muscles and keeps them from getting too tight. — James Brains, home & kitchen reporter



A private flight

Private or semi-private flights, check out our full coverage

I hate flying, and commercial flights have become increasingly uncomfortable with cramped seating, long security and boarding processes, and extra charges for seemingly everything. I had the opportunity to fly private once, and it was a world of difference. It was quiet, comfortable, and so fast — no long security lines or people queuing to board. The experience made the process of flying enjoyable for once. Fortunately, flying private or semi-private isn't as cost-prohibitive as it once was. Companies like JSX offer semi-private flights for as little as $119 each way, with all baggage, food, drinks, and pet fees included. It's now something I consider every time I need to fly. — Lauren Savoie, senior editor, home and kitchen

An indoor garden

Gardyn Indoor Vertical Garden, $699, available at Amazon

My Gardyn arrived in December — not the ideal time for growing produce in Michigan. To make matters worse, I don't have anything resembling a green thumb. Yet, within two months, I went from a few seeds to harvesting large leafy greens for fresh, organic salads. The Gardyn system automatically waters the plants three times a day, supplies lighting 20 hours per day, and has cameras so you can view your plants' progress remotely. — James Brains, home & kitchen reporter



A spa robe

Spa Robe, $249, available at Four Seasons

Everything about this bathrobe screams indulgence, from the buttery microsuede exterior to the ultra-warm and soft microfiber lining to the embroidered Four Seasons chest logo that switches you into vacation mode. The packaging is beautiful, too: It comes in a nice, hefty box with a gift tie, and it's wrapped in tissue paper stamped with a wax seal. Treat yourself (or a loved one); trust me. — Connie Chen, contributor



A premium soda maker

Aarke Premium Carbonator, $229.95, available at Williams Sonoma

SodaStream and plenty of other brands make effective carbonators for half the price of this one by Aarke, but none of them look nice out on your countertop. My kitchen opens up to the living room, so it was important that my appliances look elegant. Not only does the Aarke do that, but it also works exceptionally well. — Sally Kaplan, executive editor, Insider Reviews



I've used SodaStreams in the past, and they work fine, but they don't compare to the ease-of-use and attractive appearance of the Aarke. I just press down the lever until it makes a rude sound then release. I like my soda extra carbonated, so I go for three spurts. — James Brains, home & kitchen reporter



A warm yet cute winter jacket

Fjallraven Singi Down Jacket, starting at $599.95, available at Backcountry

This winter jacket does the impossible of keeping you incredibly warm — thanks to 600 fill power ethically sourced down — while also looking incredibly cute with a faux-fur hood and adjustable interior waist cinch. The jacket is water-resistant, has a ton of pockets, and, as with everything Fjällräven makes, is designed to last years, if not decades, so it is both sustainable and a long-term investment for the high price. — Rachael Schultz, former health, fitness, and outdoors updates editor



An adjustable air bed

Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed, $3,299 (queen), available at Sleep Number

I test a new mattress every two weeks, but I'd sleep on the Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed every night if I could. It's the best adjustable bed in our mattress guide , and I like that I can customize the firmness. When I shift positions, the air automatically adjusts to provide consistent support and pressure relief. There's also a built-in sleep tracker that gives me tips for improving my sleep. If you can afford it, this is the bed for you. — James Brains, home & kitchen reporter



A versatile satin dress

Hera 2-in-1 Dress, $329, available at AllSaints

I don't usually spend this much on dresses, but with three small weddings coming up, I decided to splurge on an AllSaints satin dress that comes with a cropped matching pullover. Not only is it luxurious, but it's elegant and practical for fall weather. I know I will wear the dress and sweater separately, so it's one of my favorite purchases ever. — Anna Popp, former home & kitchen fellow



A custom floral arrangement

Custom floral arrangements, starting at $105, available at Floracracy

While testing numerous flower delivery services for our guide , I fell in love with Floracracy, which makes some of the most beautiful, luxurious arrangements I've ever seen. The personalization and small details make Floracracy arrangements feel like a truly special gift, and it's now my go-to stop for flower gifts. — Lauren Savoie, deputy editor



A cozy sheet set

Striped in Natural Linen Sheet Set, $281 (Queen), available at Magic Linen

I know over $300 seems ridiculous to spend on a sheet set, but trust me when I say these are worth it. I've owned my Magic Linen sheets for nearly four years, and they've grown softer and cozier with every wash. The linen is breathable and cool but still comfy enough to snuggle up in on cold nights. I know this set will last me for decades to come. — Sally Kaplan, executive editor, Insider Reviews



A texturizing hair spray

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $24 for 2.2 ounces, available at Sephora

I have straight, flat hair, and this is one of the only products that will reliably give me volume and body — which isn't surprising, considering Oribe's cult-following and luxe reputation. It's perfect for zhuzhing before a night out, lasts for hours even in humidity, and it doesn't make your hair stiff or sticky the day after. — Rachael Schultz, former health, fitness, and outdoors updates editor



A self-emptying robot vacuum

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum, $799, available at Amazon

I've tested dozens of robot vacuums, and while the Roomba s9+ is the most expensive, I think it's worth every penny. It's the best vac for hardwood floors in our robot vacuum guide . It also features a self-emptying dustbin, which reduces the amount of maintenance you need to perform. You can also set no-go zones, and the extra-wide brushes and strong suction pick up dirt on a single pass. — James Brains, home & kitchen reporter



An electric bidet seat

Bio Bidet Discovery DLS Electric Bidet Seat, $899, available at Best Buy

After testing dozens of bidets, I can say the $800 Discovery DLS bidet toilet seat has the most high-end features of any I've tried. In addition to the usual water-temperature adjustments, heated seat, warm air drying, and nightlight, it automatically opens and closes. If you want to see what washing with water (instead of just dry toilet paper) is all about, this is the luxurious way to try it out. — James Brains, home & kitchen reporter

