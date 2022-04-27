ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine Saints sign for college sports at Bishop Dwenger

By Glenn Marini
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine Bishop Dwenger High School standouts signed for college on Wednesday, as Paige Aselage (Trine University/track & cross country), Dominic Cruz (soccer/Saint Francis), Simon Garrett (Ave Maria/golf & football), Beau Jacquay (Saint Francis/basketball & baseball), Joe Kelly (Holy Cross College/basketball), Grace Morris (soccer/Saint Francis), Kaylee Mulligan (Indiana University/rowing), Owen Shively (Manchester University/basketball), Kaitlyn Woods (track & cross country/Marian University) all inked letters of intent.

WANE 15

Kpedi returning to Mastodons for fifth year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forward Ra Kpedi will utilize his fifth year of college eligibility, as the Indianapolis native announced via social media that he will return to play for the Mastodons. Kpedi, who played his first two seasons at the University of Vermont, was listed as a redshirt senior last year for the […]
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
WANE 15

FWPD: 2 dead in Cheviot Drive apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the deaths of two adults at an apartment on Cheviot Dr. at E. Paulding Rd. and Hessen Cassel Rd. Late Wednesday night, police were sent to the 3300 block of Cheviot Dr. for a “problem unknown.” Through a window, police could see someone […]
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Boasts Having One of the Top Three High Schools in America

As exciting as that headline is for Hoosiers, I have to admit it is a bit misleading. The truth is this one particular high school actually ranked third in the country in one category; second in another category; and first in yet another. The bronze, silver, and gold-winning school I'm referring to is not only from Indiana - it is from right here in Evansville.
WANE 15

Family members, neighbors react to homicide-suicide in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –Kayla Morgan was very emotional after hearing the news that her brother, 20-year-old Keshaun Hunter, was one of the two people found dead inside an apartment Thursday morning off Cheviot Drive. “I just don’t really understand why, really I don’t,” Morgan said. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Hunter’s death a suicide […]
WANE 15

Motorcycle crash leaves 2 seriously injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left two motorcyclists seriously injured. The accident occurred in Fort Wayne’s West Central neighborhood, around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Washington Blvd. and Rockhill St. A Subaru Outback collided with the motorcycle, leaving the 2 motorcyclists with head injuries in serious […]
