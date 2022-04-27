Nine Saints sign for college sports at Bishop Dwenger
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine Bishop Dwenger High School standouts signed for college on Wednesday, as Paige Aselage (Trine University/track & cross country), Dominic Cruz (soccer/Saint Francis), Simon Garrett (Ave Maria/golf & football), Beau Jacquay (Saint Francis/basketball & baseball), Joe Kelly (Holy Cross College/basketball), Grace Morris (soccer/Saint Francis), Kaylee Mulligan (Indiana University/rowing), Owen Shively (Manchester University/basketball), Kaitlyn Woods (track & cross country/Marian University) all inked letters of intent.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
