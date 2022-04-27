A woman rewore her $35 wedding dress from 1952 to celebrate her 70th anniversary with her husband

Nancy Lubbers said it was an honor that she could still fit in her wedding dress. @anna.behning/ CATERS NEWS

Nancy and Melvin Lubbers got married on January 6, 1952.

The bride wore a $35 wedding dress with a $15 veil, while Melvin wore a suit.

For their 70th anniversary, Nancy rewore her original wedding dress for a photo shoot with Melvin.

South Dakota couple Nancy and Melvin Lubbers got married on January 6, 1952, when she was just 16 years old, and he was 20. The couple recently celebrated 70 years of marriage with a romantic photo shoot done by their youngest granddaughter, Anna Behning.

Behning told Caters News Agency that it was her idea to have Nancy wear her original wedding dress and her mom's idea for Melvin to wear his Korean War army uniform from 1952 for the shoot.

"My grandparents only have a couple of photos from their wedding day," Behning said. "I came up with the idea to take photos of my grandma in her dress."

The couple had a church wedding, which they paid for themselves, followed by a meal in the church's basement. Nancy wore a $35 lace dress for their wedding day and paired it with her $15 veil, while Melvin wore a pinstripe suit. Melvin told Caters News Agency he remembers they had ice cream and cake for dessert.

Nancy and Melvin Lubbers got married on January 6, 1952. @anna.behning/ CATERS NEWS

Seventy years later, 87-year-old Nancy put on the preserved white lace gown to take pictures with her 91-year-old husband. Nancy told Caters News Agency that it was an honor she could still get into her wedding dress after so many years.

"My dress was something special, and I loved it, so I just preserved it and kept it all these years," she said. "It felt really good to wear it again, and we had fun reminiscing about our wedding day, and the photo shoot was a lot of fun."

It was the couple's granddaughter that came up with the idea of Nancy wearing her original dress for the photo shoot. @anna.behning/ CATERS NEWS

Melvin told Caters News Agency that seeing Nancy in her wedding dress again was like taking a walk down memory lane.

"Oh boy that certainly brought back some good memories," he said.

Nancy Lubbers preserved her wedding dress after her 1952 wedding. @anna.behning/ CATERS NEWS

Behning told Caters News Agency that taking her grandparent's anniversary photos was an amazing experience.

"I'm so glad I got to capture their love, even if it was 70 years after their wedding day," she said. "The photos are precious and our family love them."