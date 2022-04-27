ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

A woman rewore her $35 wedding dress from 1952 to celebrate her 70th anniversary with her husband

By Celia Fernandez
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MypoL_0fM8paJI00
Nancy Lubbers said it was an honor that she could still fit in her wedding dress.

@anna.behning/ CATERS NEWS

  • Nancy and Melvin Lubbers got married on January 6, 1952.
  • The bride wore a $35 wedding dress with a $15 veil, while Melvin wore a suit.
  • For their 70th anniversary, Nancy rewore her original wedding dress for a photo shoot with Melvin.

South Dakota couple Nancy and Melvin Lubbers got married on January 6, 1952, when she was just 16 years old, and he was 20. The couple recently celebrated 70 years of marriage with a romantic photo shoot done by their youngest granddaughter, Anna Behning.

Behning told Caters News Agency that it was her idea to have Nancy wear her original wedding dress and her mom's idea for Melvin to wear his Korean War army uniform from 1952 for the shoot.

"My grandparents only have a couple of photos from their wedding day," Behning said. "I came up with the idea to take photos of my grandma in her dress."

The couple had a church wedding, which they paid for themselves, followed by a meal in the church's basement. Nancy wore a $35 lace dress for their wedding day and paired it with her $15 veil, while Melvin wore a pinstripe suit. Melvin told Caters News Agency he remembers they had ice cream and cake for dessert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aay4q_0fM8paJI00
Nancy and Melvin Lubbers got married on January 6, 1952.

@anna.behning/ CATERS NEWS

Seventy years later, 87-year-old Nancy put on the preserved white lace gown to take pictures with her 91-year-old husband. Nancy told Caters News Agency that it was an honor she could still get into her wedding dress after so many years.

"My dress was something special, and I loved it, so I just preserved it and kept it all these years," she said. "It felt really good to wear it again, and we had fun reminiscing about our wedding day, and the photo shoot was a lot of fun."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtkLT_0fM8paJI00
It was the couple's granddaughter that came up with the idea of Nancy wearing her original dress for the photo shoot.

@anna.behning/ CATERS NEWS

Melvin told Caters News Agency that seeing Nancy in her wedding dress again was like taking a walk down memory lane.

"Oh boy that certainly brought back some good memories," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQq0g_0fM8paJI00
Nancy Lubbers preserved her wedding dress after her 1952 wedding.

@anna.behning/ CATERS NEWS

Behning told Caters News Agency that taking her grandparent's anniversary photos was an amazing experience.

"I'm so glad I got to capture their love,  even if it was 70 years after their wedding day," she said. "The photos are precious and our family love them."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 57

Cathy Campbell
2d ago

Wow! What a beautiful story! God Bless both of you! We're in it for 41yrs! Yes, Words of Wisdom is needed these days!

Reply
14
Bettye Matthews
2d ago

That's wonderful! Congratulations to both of you!!❤😇🎉🎉🎉🎉🎂🍨 GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!❤🙏 Sir I Personally Want To Thank You For Your Service & Dedication To Our Country! Thank You So Very Much!❤😇🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤🕊

Reply
6
No Bull Shit!
2d ago

Take notes, people!!! This is a MARRIAGE!! We should all be so blessed as this couple!!!!!!

Reply
16
Related
BBC

Woman finds late husband's wedding ring after 35 years

A 90-year-old woman from Cornwall has found her late husband's wedding ring 35 years after he lost it. Mother-of-seven Ann Kendrick said her husband Peter, who died 22 years ago, had lost his ring while working in their back garden in Looe in 1987. Mrs Kendrick came across the ring...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Paulina Gretzky’s Wedding Dress: She Rocks Sheer, Hand-Beaded Gown For Nuptials

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married! The model, 33, and professional golfer, 37, tied the knot on April 23, and two days later, Paulina shared the first photo of her wedding dress, which you can see here. Paulina wore Vera Wang for her nuptials, choosing “a custom light ivory diaphanous hand beaded crystal gown with a plunging neckline and back.” Her blonde hair was styled in long, cascading curls for the big day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#Memory Lane#Caters News Agency#Korean War Army
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
Insider

Insider

379K+
Followers
26K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy