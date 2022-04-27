Half of US parents still helping adult children financially

A lot of Gen Zers are finding out a hard truth. Adulting can be expensive. And they may keep their ATM card at the 'Bank of Mom & Dad.'

A new study from Savings.com says about half of the parents in this country are still taking care of some of their kids' financial needs.

The average parents pay out around a thousand dollars every month for their kids' adult expenses, like their food, rent, car payments, or cell phones.

One other thing; More adults are living at home with their parents than ever.

Out of those boomerang kids, more than 60 percent don't help with the bills at their parents' homes.

