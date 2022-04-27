ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

3 dead in Biloxi shooting; suspect dead after standoff in Gulfport

By Kaitlin Howell
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4j0l_0fM8pVqX00

GULFPORT, Miss. ( WJTV ) — The suspect in a Wednesday standoff in Gulfport was found dead inside Canal Grocery.

WXXV reported the man had barricaded himself inside the building after a deadly shooting in Biloxi. Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper said police shot tear gas into the building around 1:30 p.m. in an effort to get the suspect to come out.

NOPD: 3-year-old girl shot and killed in French Quarter

After police did not receive a response, they entered the building and found the suspect dead. The suspect has not been identified.

The suspect was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened around 9:00 a.m. at the Broadway Inn Express on Walmart Lane in Biloxi. Police said three people were killed. The victims have not been identified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Biloxi, MS
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Canal Grocery#Wxxv#Nopd#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Mississippi man arrested after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WGNO

WGNO

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy