3 dead in Biloxi shooting; suspect dead after standoff in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. ( WJTV ) — The suspect in a Wednesday standoff in Gulfport was found dead inside Canal Grocery.

WXXV reported the man had barricaded himself inside the building after a deadly shooting in Biloxi. Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper said police shot tear gas into the building around 1:30 p.m. in an effort to get the suspect to come out.

After police did not receive a response, they entered the building and found the suspect dead. The suspect has not been identified.

The suspect was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened around 9:00 a.m. at the Broadway Inn Express on Walmart Lane in Biloxi. Police said three people were killed. The victims have not been identified.

