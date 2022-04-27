ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kids are contracting drug-resistant Salmonella from Kinder chocolate, with 9 hospitalized and 151 sick, WHO says

By Andrea Michelson
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4984Ta_0fM8oZui00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JsJCB_0fM8oZui00

Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

  • More than 150 cases of Salmonella have been linked to Kinder chocolate eggs.
  • The illness has mostly affected children younger than 10, and at least nine kids have required hospitalization.
  • The strain of Salmonella, traced back to a buttermilk tank, is resistant to six different antibiotics.

The World Health Organization is watching an outbreak of drug-resistant Salmonella linked to a chocolate factory in Belgium.

At least 151 people, mostly young children, have fallen ill with diarrhea and vomiting after eating Kinder chocolate eggs made at a Ferrero Corporate plant in the city of Arlon, according to a news release from the WHO .

Although case reports have come from various locations across Europe, genetic analysis confirmed that the infections were caused by the same strain of bacteria (S. Typhimurium) found in a buttermilk tank at the plant in December 2021, according to the US food safety law firm Marler Clark .

Salmonella is a relatively common genus of bacteria with multiple distinct strains that lead to illness in humans. The salmonella strain driving the outbreak is an especially dangerous one, as it is resistant to six different types of antibiotics — fortunately not including the first-line drugs used to treat severe Salmonella.

At least nine individuals were hospitalized with severe salmonella infections after eating the affected chocolate. It's possible that more cases led to hospitalization, but the WHO only has symptom and severity data for 21 cases. No deaths have been reported in relation to the outbreak to date.

The outbreak has sickened kids across Europe

Health officials in the UK first reported the widely distributed Salmonella cluster on March 27. Less than a week later, the UK's Food Standards Agency published a recall notice for select batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs.

On April 8, Belgian authorities shut down the production site in Arlon entirely, and Ferrero recalled all Kinder products made at that plant. The complete recall list includes:

  • Kinder Surprise 20g and 3x 20g
  • Kinder Surprise 100g
  • Kinder Egg Hunt
  • Kinder Mini Eggs
  • Kinder Schoko-Bons

Case reports have been spread across Europe; as of Monday, the WHO tallied 65 cases in the UK, 26 in Belgium, and 25 in France, as well as a handful of cases in other European countries. One case has been reported in the US.

Experts have noted that the timing of the outbreak ahead of the Easter holiday could have factored into its wide distribution. Bill Marler, an attorney who specializes in food-borne illness cases, said he was not surprised that the outbreak reached the US, given Kinder's global reach.

"What is worrisome is that the vast majority of the people injured are children under the age of 10," Marler told Insider.

He also noted another recent salmonella outbreak in Israel. After joining the multi-country recall of Kinder Surprise eggs, Israel had a local brush with salmonella on the eve of Passover, Haaretz reported . Strauss, one of the largest food manufactuers in the country, recalled its "Elite" chocolate line a week later and extended the recall to include several other confections on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 32

Igototherplans
2d ago

This doesn't seem to be an accident - along with the liver issues kids are getting hit with and a "viral" rash. Foods being "contaminated" in some shape or form. All these talks about food shortage getting worse. Anyone else see the list of food processing plants that have had fires from December 21 until like last week?

Reply(2)
31
Sharon Cordell
3d ago

if kids are getting sick from these then why not take them off the market or not Loan in the US

Reply(2)
23
MilkDove2022
2d ago

first lucky charms with marshmallows now the chocolate candy Something smell Fishy.

Reply
14
Related
BGR.com

Urgent hand sanitizer recall: This dangerous sanitizer targets kids

For the better part of the past few years, we’ve been washing our hands and using hand sanitizer more often. These simple procedures effectively kill the novel coronavirus and other germs that can infect the human body. But chemical products like hand sanitizer can pose dangers in rare instances, and that happens to be the case with a new Best Brands hand sanitizer recall.
NFL
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella#Kinder Chocolate#Food Safety#Chocolate Eggs#Getty Images#Arlon
Chip Chick

These Chocolates Are Being Recalled

Well, if you already went out and bought chocolate to fill your Easter baskets and eggs this year, make sure what you got wasn't just recalled!. A global chocolate producer, Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., which produces Ferrero Rochet chocolates, as well as Kinder brands, and acquired candy superpower Nestle, in 2018, has recently issued a recall for two of its products.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pfizer is forced to recall drug used to treat hypertension after pills were found to be contaminated with cancer-causing compounds

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is recalling five batches of its hypertension drug Accupril after it was found to contain chemicals that can cause cancer. The recall comes after research found that batches of the drug contained increased levels of a cancer-causing agent, nitrosamine. It was announced on March 22 and involves five batches of pills, each containing 90 bottles.
INDUSTRY
Insider

Insider

379K+
Followers
26K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy