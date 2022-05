SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - UCSB blew a 3-run ninth inning lead and made four errors but they were still celebrating after a 10-7 win in 11 innings at Cal Poly. Blake Klassen was the hero as he hit 2 home runs and drove in four runs as the first place Gauchos improved to 17-2 in the Big West and now lead the second place Mustangs by 4 1/2 games.

