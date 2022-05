AMHERST, Ohio — A portion of the Ohio Turnpike was closed following an accident in Lorain County Wednesday night. The roadway has since reopened. Officials say the incident occurred Wednesday evening near the Interstate 90 interchange near Amherst, where two large trucks were involved in a crash. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports both vehicles became fully engulfed in flames and went off either side of the highway, and that one of the trucks was apparently hauling "a resin solution, or glue," which accelerated the fire.

LORAIN COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO