Nebraska state Sen. Rich Pahls of Omaha dies at 78
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state lawmaker and former Omaha city council member has died due to complications from cancer.
Sen. Rich Pahls was 78. Pahls, a Republican, first-served in the Nebraska Legislature from 2005 until 2013, when term limits forced him to leave office.
He then served two four-year terms on Omaha’s city council, from 2013 to 2021, before returning to the Legislature.
Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Thursday to honor Pahls.
Pahls worked as a principal for Millard Public Schools in western Omaha.
In his first stint as a lawmaker, he served as chairman of the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.
