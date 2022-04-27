ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 1-Year-Old Ansonia Girl Found Safe In Alabama, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Royalty Bass and Shameka Henri Photo Credit: Ansonia Police Department

A 1-year-old missing Connecticut girl who was allegedly taken by her mother has been found safe in Alabama.

The infant, Royalty Bass, was last seen in New Haven County in Ansonia on Tuesday, April 26 with her mother Shameka Henri.

Late Wednesday, April 27, Ansonia Police Lt. Patrick Lynch, said the infant had been found safe in Alabama and was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Health and Human Services.

"She will remain in the custody of Alabama DHHS until her father arrives to take custody," Lynch said.

Royalty was visiting with her non-custodial mother when she was taken, police said.

No word yet on whether her mother was also found and taken into custody.

