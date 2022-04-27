ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe West: Angel Hernandez's much-criticized performance Sunday had 96% grade from MLB

By Parkins Spiegel Show
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

(670 The Score) Home plate umpire Angel Hernandez’s performance on national television Sunday night was much-criticized and included Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber losing his mind on a controversial called third strike in the ninth inning of the Brewers’ 1-0 win.

Hernandez’s accuracy on pitches that were taken sat at 88%, according to the Umpire Scorecards account on Twitter, lower than the league average of 94%. Hernandez’s overall consistency was also 88%, lower than the 94% average.

Hernandez took a great deal of heat afterward – even getting yelled at by a Phillies fan on his drive out of the stadium – but his performance may not have been as poor as it seemed, former MLB umpire Joe West told the Parkins & Spiegel Show on 670 The Score on Wednesday. West explained that MLB and its television partners aren't doing any favors for umpires.

“They need to sync the strike zone that they’re grading on in public media (the strike zone fans see on television) to the strike zone that’s grading him in baseball (from the league office),” West said.

West reached out to Hernandez in the aftermath of the game.

“I called him and talked to him and asked him about what his score was, and the (league) office said he scored a 96,” West said. “The media is saying he scored an 85. So they’re off. And you can’t have two different strike zones. See what I’m saying?”

“If they’re all the same, I have no problem. But if they’re not all the same, and the discrepancy is between 85% and 96%, then something’s wrong. I have a real problem with that. And there’s nobody, nobody in the world who works harder in his profession than Angel Hernandez. He works his tail off to try to get every pitch and every play right. He’s getting a raw deal here. It’s not right. Everybody is picking on him. Even if it’s over one pitch, let’s say he did miss one pitch. One pitch out of 300? Let’s say he scored 96% out of the 200 pitches that he had to call. See what I’m saying? That’s a good game.”

Dr. Dwayne Camacho
3d ago

But it wasn't one pitch. Or one call. It was 11 balls called strikes in a one run game. It's years of atrocious calls behind the plate. Years and years of Angel making bad calls and then smiling about it.

