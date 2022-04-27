Nike reveals Serena Williams Building at official headquarters

BEAVERTON, Ore.(KNX) – Serena Williams’ legacy has been cemented in Oregon as the Nike World Headquarters opened a building in her honor Wednesday.

The Serena Williams Building is the largest building on campus at a million square feet, the size of 140 tennis courts, according to Front Office Sports .

The building features 23 glass columns honoring her historic Grand Slam wins, a tennis court named the “East Compton Hills Country Club Tennis Court” and a 140-seat theater named “Olympia Theater” after her daughter.

The building also has four restaurants, a banquet hall and skybridges.

Williams shared video of the new building on Instagram, calling it an “honor.”

“When I was just a kid I visited the Nike campus and I saw that athletes get buildings!” she said. “After that visit, I knew I wanted two things; to be a Nike athlete and to have a building. I set my goals high. I knew I would have to be elite, and not only the best, but someone that changes the course of sport. And now, here we are - officially unveiling the Serena building at the Nike campus.”

The building was designed by Skylab, a Portland-based architecture firm.

