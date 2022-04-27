Is Jordan Davis a smart or risky pick for Eagles?

The NFL Draft is almost here and as it it inches closer one name seems to be attached to the Eagles more than any other -- Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

It is easy to see why.

Davis is viewed as one of the best defensive line athletes in the history of the NFL Draft after an incredible showing at the NFL Combine. He played limited snaps at Georgia, but he made the most of them, winning the Chuck Bednarik Award for best defensive player in the country. His numbers aren’t impressive but he has the physical tools to be a difference maker in the NFL.

So it should be an easy pick if Davis makes it to No. 15, right?

In the latest Go Birds! Pod, James Seltzer and Eliot Shorr-Parks discuss the the pros-and-cons of drafting Davis, and debate whether it is too risky of a pick to make considering his pass-rush numbers at Georgia. Plus, official predictions for what the Eagles will do in the 2022 NFL Draft.

