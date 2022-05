SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) on Friday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $2.33 per share. The specialty retailer posted revenue of $36 million in the period. For the year, the company...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO