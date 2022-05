In search of its first win over Easton since 2016, the Emmaus girls lacrosse team needed to shut down one more free position attempt from the Red Rovers. With the Green Hornets leading 6-5, Easton junior Reese Krieger drew a foul in the scoring area and the Rovers took a timeout with 2:05 remaining. After the timeout, Krieger ran in front of net from Emmaus goalie Alani Shotwell’s right and the sophomore came up with a save on a low shot to preserve the Hornets lead.

EASTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO