NORTHBRIDGE (CBS) — A Victorian home in Northbridge was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. SkyEye captured the flames at the home on Linwood Street. “It’s just sad because it was an absolutely gorgeous home,” said Melissa Young of Uxbridge. The house was built in 1871 and has nine bedrooms. “The flames were starting and then it started spreading throughout the building,” said Leo Saucier of Sutton. Firefighters battle blaze at home on Linwood Street in Northbridge (WBZ-TV) It used to be a restaurant, but more recently, it served as a venue for workshops and weddings, according to its Facebook page. “It’s a...

NORTHBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO