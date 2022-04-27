ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ida permanently retired from list of Atlantic hurricane names

By Nexstar Media Wire, Scott Lewis
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fCgH_0fM8l5nc00

GENEVA, Switzerland ( KLFY ) — The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially retired the name “Ida” from the list of Atlantic hurricane names due to the destruction it caused in Louisiana in 2021.

The WMO said instead, the name “Imani” will be put into the rotation as an “I” name for hurricanes.

Hurricane names are rotated every six years unless a storm is so deadly its name gets retired, like Ida. The WMO said 94 names have been retired from the Atlantic hurricane list since 1953.

Since 1953, Atlantic tropical storms have been named from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center . They are now maintained and updated by an international committee, the WMO.

Photos: Hurricane Ida damage

The original name lists featured only women’s names. In 1979, men’s names were introduced and they now alternate with the women’s names. Six lists are used in rotation. Thus, the 2021 list will be used again in 2027.

When it comes to named storms, 2021 was the third most active year ever, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There were so many strong storms, the WMO’s list of alphabetized names ran out of letters.

Ida, a category 4 hurricane, was 2021’s most destructive storm. The hurricane was responsible for 55 deaths directly and 32 deaths indirectly, according to the WMO.

Below is a chart of the rotation of Atlantic hurricane names:

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Supplemental names
Ana Alex Arlene Alberto Andrea Arthur Adria
Bill Bonnie Bret Beryl Barry Bertha Braylen
Claudette Colin Cindy Chris Chantal Cristobal Caridad
Danny Danielle Don Debby Dexter Dolly Deshawn
Elsa Earl Emily Ernesto Erin Edouard Emery
Fred Fiona Franklin Francine Fernand Fay Foster
Grace Gaston Gert Gordon Gabrielle Gonzalo Gemma
Henri Hermine Harold Helene Humberto Hanna Heath
Ida Ian Idalia Isaac Imelda Isaias Isla
Julian Julia Jose Joyce Jerry Josephine Jacobus
Kate Karl Katia Kirk Karen Kyle Kenzie
Larry Lisa Lee Leslie Lorenzo Leah Lucio
Mindy Martin Margot Milton Melissa Marco Makayla
Nicholas Nicole Nigel Nadine Nestor Nana Nolan
Odette Owen Ophelia Oscar Olga Omar Orlanda
Peter Paula Philippe Patty Pablo Paulette Pax
Rose Richard Rina Rafael Rebekah Rene Ronin
Sam Shary Sean Sara Sebastien Sally Sophie
Teresa Tobias Tammy Tony Tanya Teddy Tayshaun
Victor Virginie Vince Valerie Van Vicky Viviana
Wanda Walter Whitney William Wendy Wilfred Will
(Credit: WMO)

When there are so many storms the list is exhausted from A to W, the World Meteorological Organization has switched to using Greek letters in the past. However, the organization decided to end that practice last year, calling it confusing.

Starting this hurricane season, if the primary list is exhausted, the list of supplemental names (above) will be used after “Walter.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

CBP: Two die in fatal crash during smuggling attempt

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More details have been released on a fatal crash that left two dead earlier this month. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a Border Patrol agent followed a white pickup truck suspected of human smuggling on Friday, April 15 around 7:46 p.m. on Highway 281 near San Manuel. The […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
ValleyCentral

Victim identified in fatal Cameron County crash

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on State Highway 48, across from KeppelAMFELS. The investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Highway 48 […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Arrest made in the 2016 murder of Texas attorney set on fire

DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky. Steven Aubrey, 61, was arrested and charged with capital murder on April 27, according to a post by the Dallas Police Department. Tobolowsky was killed on May 13, 2016. Investigations showed that Tobolowsky […]
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Hanna#Hurricane Hermine#Hurricane Isaias#Wmo
ValleyCentral

Ft. Bliss searching for missing soldier

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas’ “Clear Alert” was activated Friday for the El Paso and Midland areas, as officials search for a Fort Bliss soldier who has gone missing. Friday morning, the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office announced that they are searching for 24-year-old Jayson Acido, a Pacific Island male. Acido is described as […]
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott announces allocation of $435 million to Teacher Retirement System

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott, in partnership with other state officials, announced the allocation of $435 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. The decision was made to offset healthcare costs related to COVID-19. The funding will be applied to the TRS-ActiveCare healthcare plan to offset increases insurance […]
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

Two-vehicle crash leaves one dead, one hospitalized

Editors Note: This story has been updated with new information. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one dead and one hospitalized. On Saturday, at approximately 3 p.m. two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Loop 499. Two individuals were transported to local hospitals, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Astounding Avian Architect

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It all starts with a few strands of plant fiber tightly woven to a specially selected branch. What follows will be hundreds and hundreds of trips to the evolving nest before the exquisitely woven hanging stocking is finally completed. The female does all the labor, while the male often […]
ANIMALS
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy