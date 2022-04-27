ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tierney REALLY doesn't want Woody Johnson involved in Jets draft: 'Sit this one out, buddy'

By Ryan Chichester, Tiki Tierney
 3 days ago

A report by Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network suggests that Jets owner Woody Johnson will be “very involved” in the team’s crucial NFL Draft that begins Thursday night.

Brandon Tierney wasn’t happy about it.

Reacting to the report on Wednesday’s show, BT made it clear that Johnson shouldn’t be anywhere near the draft room while Gang Green gets set to make two top-10 selections.

“Just stick to the uniform tweets…that’s all we need from you, Woody,” Tierney said. “We don’t even need that, to be fair.

“Don’t overthink it. Get lost, Woody. He’s owned the team for 20 years and hasn’t done much right.”

Tierney can’t understand why Johnson would be involved, and if he indeed is going to have a heavy involvement and the report turns out to be accurate, he can’t see it being a positive development for Gang Green.

“Do you think there’s an ounce of football acumen pulsating through that guy’s body?” Tierney said. “What would he bring from a branding point of view on draft night?

“Stay home. Sit this one out, buddy.”

