Lakeland, FL

IMMEDIATE EMERGENCY SEWER REPAIR – LAKE AVENUE

By Admin
 3 days ago
An emergency sewer repair will start immediately along Lake Avenue just south of Main Street, in front of the Texas Cattle Company restaurant. City of Lakeland Wastewater crews are at the location now prepping to...

Lakeland Area CSX Railroad Crossing Closures Update

Several railroad crossing repairs by CSX Transportation in the Lakeland and Kathleen areas of Polk County have finished, while others are still underway or starting soon. Repairs that recently closed crossings at West 10th Street and Knights Station Road have finished and both roadways are now open to traffic. Related work at the Sleepy Hill Road and North Galloway Road rail crossings is nearing completion. These crossings are expected to open no later than Thursday afternoon.
LAKELAND, FL
Dille Street in Lakeland Closing for Three Days

The City of Lakeland will close Dille Street at North Wabash Avenue for three days starting Thursday, April 14 to adjust a sewer manhole at the intersection and install a short length of new force main pipe westerly beneath Dille Street. Traffic will be briefly detoured along Cochran Street to North Chestnut Road to bypass the work zone.
LAKELAND, FL
More tourists flock to The Villages, Tri-County

The nation’s fastest growing metropolitan area is seeing tourism grow with it. Indicators such as increased guest passes issued by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department and counties collecting record tourist taxes highlight how The Villages and surrounding areas are becoming more popular with out-of-state tourists. The Villages is already an established tourism destination, offering popular events that draw large crowds such as The Villages Balloon Festival at The Villages Polo Club. But the destinations surrounding The Villages also are drawing tourist visits. “Tourism is on the rebound due to a lot of pent-up demand, and ‘revenge travel’ is a trend,” said Kathy Pagan, interim director of the Office of Visit Lake. “Many travelers had to forego vacation trips the last two years, so they are determined they will travel this year to make up for that loss.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
LAKELAND AWARDED GRANT TO EXPAND INTERSECTION AVOIDANCE SAFETY PROGRAM

The City of Lakeland was recently awarded a $500,000 grant from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to expand the Intersection Avoidance Safety Program (ICASP) to include 25 additional high-impact intersections. The system has sensors that measure the speed of a vehicle and its distance from the intersection. It then predicts whether the driver is going to run the red light or be clear of the intersection in time.
LAKELAND, FL
Up to Speed: Projects underway to relieve traffic in Pasco County

TAMPA, Fla — Meant to relieve traffic along Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Pasco County is the Florida Department of Transportation's diverging diamond interchange. Similar to the I-75/University Parkway one in Sarasota, a diverging diamond allows cars to cross through the interchange on the left side first and then to the right which means they can enter the interstate without having to wait at a left turn signal.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Brushfire Near Kraft Rd & Frontage Rd S

SMOKE / TRAFFIC ALERT: Smoke was reported near the Kraft Rd & Frontage Rd S intersection due to a brush fire in the area. PCFR, Florida Forest Service, and Florida Highway Patrol are working together diligently to clear the scene. Please drive slowly and proceed with caution! #PolkFLFireRescue#PolkCountyFL.
ENVIRONMENT
Polk County to seek legal remedies against BS Ranch

The Polk County Commission stated that it is ready for the county to take legal action against the operators of BS Ranch and Farm in Lakeland. Commissioners approved an agenda item in their biweekly meeting authorizing the county to join any administrative hearings or other legal actions to support a recent state order denying the renewal of a permit for BS Ranch, which recycles human biosolid waste, expired foods, and mulch into soil that is sold to growers.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Polk County Fire Rescue Offers Volunteer Program for Residents

Polk County Fire Rescue has recognized the benefit that volunteers provide to their community, especially during a time of crisis or disaster. To provide Polk County residents with a chance to make a difference in their community, Polk County Fire Rescue enacted the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program. The...
