Chippewa Falls, WI

Juvenile charged with killing 10-year-old said he planned on raping and killing her: police

By Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

The juvenile charged with killing a 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, earlier this week made his first appearance in court today.

According to District Attorney Wade Newell, the 14-year-old defendant shared with investigators he had planned on raping and killing Lily Peters.

"When he did get off of the trail, he punched the victim in the stomach, and knocked her to the ground, essentially strangled her, hit her with a stick, before sexually assaulting her," Newell said.

The juvenile's bail has been set at $1 million, and he has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, and first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13, resulting in great bodily harm.

"The state believes that there is a need to protect the community," Newell said of the child's $1 million bail.

The 14-year-old is also being tried as an adult and not in juvenile court, despite his young age, prosecutors said.

Comments / 23

Bogey
2d ago

We Seriously Need To Start Doing Eye For An Eye!!! What is good for the goose is good for the gander!!! It is time to start sending Satan spawn back to Satan and stop making us taxpayers pay for these things to breathe that money could be used better in our community!!!

Reply(1)
15
just deal w/ it
17h ago

That boy knew what he was going to do , it was planned out so premeditated. What a messed up kid . He needs to stay where he is and hopefully he will change for the better in jail. That poor girl & her family .May God watch over them 🙏

Reply(1)
7
Igototherplans
3d ago

Good - glad he is at least being charged as an adult. That is not a child.

Reply
17
