Q70 bus to LaGuardia to be free starting this weekend: Hochul

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The MTA Q70 bus will offer free rides to LaGuardia Airport starting this Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

"Starting May 1st, the fares on the Q70 bus will be suspended while we're going through our process of alternative means with the AirTrain," she said.

The Q70 LaGuardia link takes 10 minutes to get passengers from the 74 Street Broadway/Jackson Heights Roosevelt Avenue metro stop to the airport. It also connects LIRR customers with the Q70 bus service, which starts at 61st Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Hochul's temporary fix comes after then-Governor Andrew Cuomo's $2.1 billion effort to develop a rail link connecting New York City and LaGuardia Airport was halted amid growing opposition.

The governor, who calls herself a "person of action," said she needed an interim response while an expert panel evaluates a variety of options for a long-term solution.

"We need to look at the 14 options, everything from direct connections from the subway, [to] bus options, a ferry option, all kinds of exciting things. ... I thought that it made a lot of sense that the Q70 bus could be this interim means to let people know that this is a good way to get from the airport to the next station, 10 minutes away," Hochul said.

Men and women boarding a Q70 Limited bus outside LaGuardia Airport. Photo credit Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Hochul made the announcement at the MTA board meeting on Wednesday, where she commended 18 MTA workers for their "life-saving" response to the mass shooting at the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park earlier this month.

Agency Chair and CEO Janno Lieber noted that Hochul was the first governor to attend an MTA board meeting.