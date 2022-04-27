ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

California man accused of grooming 80 children in 24 states to create porn

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jose Fabian
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOsP4_0fM8khAU00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KTXL ) — A California man allegedly groomed at least 80 children and had them create child pornography, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the man posed as a girl named Lizzy online and contacted children, typically between the ages of 6 and 13. The Internet Crimes Against Children task force said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the online account.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 24-year-old Demetrius Carl Davis.

In December, the sheriff’s office said they executed a search warrant at Davis’ home. They allegedly found “numerous” recordings on his devices of children engaging in sexual acts.

According to the sheriff’s office, he created several social media accounts to befriend children, and they believe he would talk to them using “sexually explicit language.” He would also allegedly send child pornography to them and try to establish a relationship.

6-year-old girl hailed as hero for saving sister

Authorities said he would then direct the children to make pornographic videos.

Investigators have identified some of the victims’ accounts, which the sheriff’s office said span 24 states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin.

It is also believed there are at least 15 victims in other countries.

The sheriff’s office has identified at least 80 victims but believes the suspect may have contacted over 100 victims between late 2020 and December 2021.

They ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-3002. They can also be emailed at ICAC@sacsheriff.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Sacramento, CA
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt

A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out.“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.Police say Ms Gullett’s ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy