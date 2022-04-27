ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to be an organ donor, and why it’s so vital

By Shaun Towne, Alexandra Leslie
 3 days ago

The gift of life is something almost anyone can give, whether it be through something as simple as a blood donation or significant as an organ transplant.

April is National Donate Life Month , an effort to encourage people to register as organ donors and raise awareness of these vital procedures, which saved the lives of more than 1,200 New Englanders just last year.

In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original , hear from those who say they wouldn’t be here were it not for the selfless actions of others, and learn what you can do to help save a life.

Watch: The Gift of Life

Watch: RI Blood Center Interview

Become a Donor

Donate Life America »

Rhode Island Transplant Center »

New England Donor Services »

United Network for Organ Sharing »

♥ Register to be an organ/tissue donor »

Blood, organ and tissue donation in RI »

♥ Rhode Island Blood Center »

UNOS Transplant Trends »

Credits

Reporter – Alexandra Leslie
Photographers – Jim Hughes, Ryan Welch
Executive Producers – Shaun Towne, Jen Quinn
Graphic Designer – Lisa Mandarini
Special Thanks – Michaela Burns, Nick Blair, William Clark, Lee Dooley, Susan Tracy-Durant, Karen Rezendes

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

