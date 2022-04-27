How to be an organ donor, and why it’s so vital
The gift of life is something almost anyone can give, whether it be through something as simple as a blood donation or significant as an organ transplant.
April is National Donate Life Month , an effort to encourage people to register as organ donors and raise awareness of these vital procedures, which saved the lives of more than 1,200 New Englanders just last year.
In our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original , hear from those who say they wouldn’t be here were it not for the selfless actions of others, and learn what you can do to help save a life.
Become a Donor
♥ Rhode Island Transplant Center »
♥ New England Donor Services »
♥ United Network for Organ Sharing »
♥ Register to be an organ/tissue donor »
♥ Blood, organ and tissue donation in RI »
