CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chickamauga Lake is crawling with professional anglers, practicing for a major tournament next week. The Toyota Series Central Division will continue its 2022 season next week in Chattanooga, May 5-7, on Chickamauga. Hosted by Chattanooga Sports, the three-day tournament is the third and final event of the season for the Toyota Series Central Division anglers and will feature the region’s best bass-fishing pros and co-anglers casting for a top prize of up to $75,000.

