Air National Guard to wrap up first part of PFAS investigation at Truax Field

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Air National Guard will wrap up part one of an investigation into PFAS at Truax Field.

The process began last month, with researchers testing over 220 soil samples throughout the base. The data found will help determine how prevalent PFAS is at the base, and where additional testing efforts need to begin.

“115th Fighter Wing members and their families have deep roots in the community and we share their concerns on this issue,” Col. Bart Van Roo said. “We are committed to continuing the effort to protect the environment and resources around our installation.”

The second part of the investigation is already underway, with crews testing potentially contaminated sites using hydraulic profiling and electrical conductivity testing. A mobile drilling rig will probe 30 targeted sample point up to 100 feet deep.

The points will also be used to gain groundwater and soil samples next month.

The data gained during the investigation will help inform the EPA’s Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act process.

