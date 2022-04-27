ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

New 192-unit Clay County complex part of push for more affordable housing

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A new workforce housing development is in the works for Middleburg. It comes as the cost to rent and buy a home in Florida has skyrocketed. Nathans Ridge, currently being constructed at the intersection of Old Jennings Road and Discovery Drive, is a $28.5 million multi-family rental...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 4

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida rents top New York area after tri-county region sees highest rent increases in the country

The South Florida region saw the highest rent increases in the country in the past year, with some rents more than doubling. The median rent in the tri-county area jumped 57% from March 2021 to March 2022, according to the latest data from realtor.com. The region had the highest rent increases out of the 50 metro areas analysts studied, and makes South Florida’s median rent more expensive than ...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Jacksonville hotel residents left with more questions than answers after notice to vacate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s move-out day for residents staying at America’s Best Inn, and not by choice. The most recent notice to vacate came from management on Thursday, and gave residents 24 hours to vacate due to quote “renovations”. However, some residents tell us they were able to get an extension until Monday, but many are still left with nowhere to call home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County Report: County officials and business owners are attending a training for developmental growth, Kiwanis Club is hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -More growth for the economy and adding more jobs is the goal for many people in Lake City. . On Thursday elected officials along with company owners are joining together to learn what it takes to attract more businesses to the area. One example of growth is the North Florida Mega Industrial Park where the county is working on its infrastructure along with adding a 500,000 gallon waste water treatment plant that will service the east side of the county. 
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

More tourists flock to The Villages, Tri-County

The nation’s fastest growing metropolitan area is seeing tourism grow with it. Indicators such as increased guest passes issued by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department and counties collecting record tourist taxes highlight how The Villages and surrounding areas are becoming more popular with out-of-state tourists. The Villages is already an established tourism destination, offering popular events that draw large crowds such as The Villages Balloon Festival at The Villages Polo Club. But the destinations surrounding The Villages also are drawing tourist visits. “Tourism is on the rebound due to a lot of pent-up demand, and ‘revenge travel’ is a trend,” said Kathy Pagan, interim director of the Office of Visit Lake. “Many travelers had to forego vacation trips the last two years, so they are determined they will travel this year to make up for that loss.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
Don Johnson

Clay County prepares for hurricane season: What You Need To Know

The hurricane season begins on June 1 and the early predictions say Floridians can expect “above average” activity with 19 named storms. Colorado State University meteorologists released their annual report of predictions for the season earlier this month. The report said nine of the 19 storms are expected to become hurricanes with winds above 73 miles per hour.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

