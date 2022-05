PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies’ weekend got more interesting with the week they just had at Citizens Bank Park. The Phils swept the Rockies in a four-game series with Thursday afternoon’s 7-1 victory. It was their first four-game sweep since August, when they swept the Nationals in Washington. It was their first four-game sweep at home since last May, when they swept the Brewers. The Phillies have won six of their last eight games to improve to 10-10. They are hitting well. They are pitching well. They are playing sound defense. And they have momentum as they open a three-game series on Friday night against the Mets at Citi Field.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO