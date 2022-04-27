ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Paul Gosar tweeted a meme used by neo-Nazis

By Jerod MacDonald-Evoy
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046mY9_0fM8izsk00

On Holocaust Remembrance Day , Republican Congressman Paul Gosar posted — and later deleted — a meme rooted in violent and racist online culture that was praised by neo-Nazis and white nationalists. This story contains descriptions of videos and images of a racially charged nature, as do some of the links.

Gosar’s social media postings on Twitter and Gab featured a picture of the Prescott Republican with a red filter that is part of the meme movement known as “DarkMAGA,” an aesthetic that evokes a dystopian view of the world and pushes for former President Donald Trump and other conservatives to be more violent and hardlined with their rhetoric .

“Remember when our government sent planes to Afghanistan and brought over 100,000 Afghans in less than a week?” Gosar wrote. “We have in the range of up to 40 million illegal aliens in our country. They can be deported by planes, trains and buses. We could easily deport 6 million each year.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Many of the people who quote tweeted Gosar’s original tweet included the hashtag #DarkMAGA and also pointed out and celebrated the 6 million number which is approximately the number of Jews killed during the Holocaust.

“6 million is possible in this story, unlike that other one,” one user wrote, quoting Gosar’s tweet. Others quote-tweeted Gosar’s post and used antisemitic language popular among neo-Nazis and white nationalists . On Gosar’s Gab post, similar comments were also seen.

“U want a Holocaust each year!!??” one Gab user wrote while posting an antisemitc picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOb6J_0fM8izsk00

Far-right extremists on Twitter praised U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar for his #DarkMAGA tweet and apparent reference to the number of Jewish people murdered in the Holocaust. Screenshots via Twitter.

Many who shared the tweet and commented on the Gab post expressed excitement over Gosar’s open embrace of the new meme culture.

“#DarkMAGA is catching on,” one user exclaimed.

Many others also saw the tweet as a call to action and violence.

“A 9mm round is $0.49,” one user on Gab wrote, while one Twitter user wrote “#DayOfThePlane,” a reference to the white supremacist book the Turner Diaries in which white supremacist rebels take over California and engage in mass lynchings. The book was an inspiration for Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

Rory McShane, a political consultant for Gosar’s campaign, said the number had nothing to do with the Holocaust. Rather, he said the number came from extrapolating the weekly number of Afghan refugees evacuated after U.S. troops withdrew from the country last year into a yearly total.

McShane said 115,000 people were evacuated a week. When multiplied by 52 weeks, that would equal 5.98 million people. It’s unclear where the 115,000 figure came from, as media reports from the time noted that the United States was able to evacuate approximately 123,000 refugees in the immediate two weeks after the withdrawal. McShane did not respond to follow-up questions about the numbers.

McShane said no one on Gosar’s senior staff was aware of the #DarkMAGA meme or movement prior to the Arizona Mirror asking about the social media posts. Shortly after speaking with the Mirror , a new version of the tweet without the photo or the 6 million number was posted and the previous posts were deleted.

The #DarkMAGA movement has roots in accelerationist neo-Nazi meme culture and many memes related to it often express a desire for violence against percieved enemies. In many cases, they are accompanied by neo-Nazi imagery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3huE_0fM8izsk00

An example of #DarkMAGA taken from a popular Telegram channel.

“I did not know what DarkMAGA was until you brought it to my attention,” McShane told  the Mirror . He said Gosar’s use of the imagery was not an endorsement of the views of others who use its style: “The red sepia tone on the picture had no implications.”

This isn’t the first time Gosar has posted, and then deleted, a meme with imagery that is popular in neo-Nazi online culture.

Gosar Grindset

Last year, Gosar tweeted out a meme titled “#GosarGrindset,” which begins with a cartoon image of a man looking dismayed as a number of headlines are displayed while the song “ Little Dark Age ” by MGMT plays.

Before the song crescendos, a muscular cartoon with Gosar’s head superimposed on it appears in a doorway and a montage of Gosar is played before another image of the congressman’s head on a muscular man is shown while a spinning “America First” logo is shown around his head.

The meme follows a format that is popular among online neo-Nazis and white nationalists who take the same song and superimpose it with images from Nazi Germany, as well as other imagery, the Mirror found.

A search for “Little Dark Age” on the popular video sharing site BitChute found a number of similar videos that were posted well before the Gosar video that all follow the same theme.

One video depicts the same images of the same cartoon man, also known as Doomer guy , looking at headlines about migration, including language that evokes the conspiracy theory of the “ Great Replacement .”

That idea, popular among white supremacists, holds that white Americans are being replaced by immigrants, usually as part of an intentional plot. It has been seized upon by extremist groups such as the American Identity Movement and Generation Identity .

It has also inspired violence. Fears of immigrants undermining his vision of a white, Christian Europe motivated Anders Behring Breivik’s murderous rampage in 2011 at a Norwegian youth summer camp.

In the U.S., the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh in 2018 was the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in United States history. Just before it took place, the killer took to right-wing social media site Gab to say he believed that immigrants were being brought in to replace and “kill our people.”

The next year in New Zealand, a shooter killed 51 people and injured 40 after posting a 74-page manifesto titled “The Great Replacement.”

Again in 2019, in El Paso, Texas, a shooter who went on to kill 23 in a Walmart would cite the manifesto in one of his own, saying it was a response to the “hispanic invasion of Texas.”

The “Doomer guy” video goes on to show images of Germany during WWII and films depicting the ancient Romans, who have often been a target for Nazis of the past and Neo-Nazis for appropriation .

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Paul Gosar tweeted a meme used by neo-Nazis appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

What is white nationalism?

At the very core of white nationalism and white supremacy lies ethnocentrism that advocates for a white nation through the exclusion of people of color. That objective is carried along on revolutionary, anti-government themes. “Eugenics is at the heart of white nationalism because you have to believe that white people are genetically superior to justify […] The post What is white nationalism? appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
SOCIETY
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law

The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate. The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure. […] The post U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Federal attempts to legalize marijuana flail, even as public support grows

Across the country, attitudes toward cannabis are becoming more permissive and accepting, but partisan gridlock in Congress virtually ensures that legislation to decriminalize marijuana will languish and die in the U.S. Senate. Earlier this month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE) by a narrow 220-204 margin.  In […] The post Federal attempts to legalize marijuana flail, even as public support grows appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Prescott, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Arizona Society
Prescott, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Timothy Mcveigh
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Racial Injustice#Racism#Neo Nazis#The Prescott Republican#Afghans#Jews
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump has a new (and bad) idea to deal with Mark Meadows’ texts

It was six months ago yesterday when former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows agreed, at least initially, to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The Republican soon after changed his mind, but during that brief window, Meadows shared quite a bit with congressional investigators.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Meme
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Walmart
HuffPost

Sean Hannity Snarkily Defends Texts Showing He Basically Worked For Trump Campaign

Sean Hannity on Tuesday laughed off criticism of a revelation that cast him as a Donald Trump campaign worker disguised as a media personality. (Listen below.) In text messages from the day of the 2020 election revealed this week by CNN, the Fox News host dutifully agreed to orders from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to stress to his audience the importance of every vote and to make strong pushes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

1K+
Followers
789
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy