Teen planned rape, killing of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl, prosecutor says
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor says a 14-year-old boy accused of killing a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl knew the girl and planned the attack.
The teen, identified at a bond hearing Wednesday only by his initials, faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Illiana Peters, who went by the name Lily.
Her body was found Monday in the town of Chippewa Falls, a day after she went missing after a visit to her aunt’s house in that city.
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the boy punched the girl, knocked her to the ground, hit her with a stick and strangled her before sexually assaulting her.
A judge granted the district attorney's request for $1 million cash bond in the case.
