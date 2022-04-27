‘We want to make sure our work is having an impact’: UW-Madison Day celebrates university’s research

MADISON, Wis. – UW-Madison was front and center on the Capitol Square on Wednesday.

Alumni, faculty and friends attended UW-Madison Day – a celebration of the university’s success.

Faculty members spoke about their research to combat challenges impacting industries across Wisconsin. Topics included civil rights, robotics and the effects of the war on Ukraine.

“We do a lot of fundamental research, of course, but we also want to make sure that our work is having an impact in the state of Wisconsin,” said Civil and Environmental Engineering speaker Christy Remucal. “And so, I work a lot with state agencies, especially with staff at the DNR.”

Alumni and advocates were able to speak to lawmakers and ask questions regarding higher education.

Organizers encouraged people to continue to support the university in its innovative groundwork.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.